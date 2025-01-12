Why Cody Bellinger Has 'Something to Prove' in Debut Yankees Season
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest moves of the current MLB offseason when they traded for star outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet.
This massive deal immediately bolstered the Yankees' offense and provided them with another high-impact left-handed bat to make up for Juan Soto's departure. The trade also marks a massive opportunity for Bellinger, which MLB.com reporter Thomas Harrigan discussed in a January 10 article that was titled, '10 free agents from last year with something to prove'.
"Bellinger’s career has been quite a roller coaster. After establishing himself as one of the top stars in the game over his first three seasons -- culminating with the National League MVP Award in 2019 -- Bellinger regressed to the point where he was MLB’s worst hitter (minimum 900 plate appearances) across 2021-22 (69 wRC+), leading to him being non-tendered by the Dodgers," Harrigan wrote.
Bellinger resurrected his career with the Cubs in 2023, producing a 136 wRC+ with 4.4 WAR (per FanGraphs), but after re-signing with Chicago on a three-year, $80 million deal last January, he took a step backward in 2024 (109 wRC+, 2.2 WAR)."
Harrigan added, "A bounceback season from Bellinger would not only provide a major boost to a Yankees lineup that lost Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets in free agency but also position the 29-year-old for a significant payday next offseason. After all, Bellinger has another option decision looming at the end of 2025: He can either opt in for a $25 million salary next season or take a $5 million buyout and test the open market."
Bellinger could quickly become a Yankees icon if he performs to his potential this season.