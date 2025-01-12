Inside The Pinstripes

Why Cody Bellinger Has 'Something to Prove' in Debut Yankees Season

New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger has a massive season in front of him, for more reasons than one.

Jul 10, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger (24) prior to his first at bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest moves of the current MLB offseason when they traded for star outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet.

This massive deal immediately bolstered the Yankees' offense and provided them with another high-impact left-handed bat to make up for Juan Soto's departure. The trade also marks a massive opportunity for Bellinger, which MLB.com reporter Thomas Harrigan discussed in a January 10 article that was titled, '10 free agents from last year with something to prove'.

"Bellinger’s career has been quite a roller coaster. After establishing himself as one of the top stars in the game over his first three seasons -- culminating with the National League MVP Award in 2019 -- Bellinger regressed to the point where he was MLB’s worst hitter (minimum 900 plate appearances) across 2021-22 (69 wRC+), leading to him being non-tendered by the Dodgers," Harrigan wrote.

Bellinger resurrected his career with the Cubs in 2023, producing a 136 wRC+ with 4.4 WAR (per FanGraphs), but after re-signing with Chicago on a three-year, $80 million deal last January, he took a step backward in 2024 (109 wRC+, 2.2 WAR)."

Harrigan added, "A bounceback season from Bellinger would not only provide a major boost to a Yankees lineup that lost Juan Soto to the crosstown Mets in free agency but also position the 29-year-old for a significant payday next offseason. After all, Bellinger has another option decision looming at the end of 2025: He can either opt in for a $25 million salary next season or take a $5 million buyout and test the open market."

Bellinger could quickly become a Yankees icon if he performs to his potential this season.

