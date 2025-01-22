Why Yankees Should Call Diamondbacks to Fill Infield Hole
The New York Yankees have been relatively quiet over the past couple weeks when it comes to free agency news.
However, there's still a hole in their infield that will most likely need addressing before the 2025 season begins.
As it currently stands, the Yankees will need to choose whether to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second or third base and then decide whether they want to give DJ LeMahieu an opportunity to earn and keep a starting job at whichever spot Chisholm isn't at, or look elsewhere for another infielder.
If looking elsewhere, the Yankees could either sign a free agent or execute a trade. And in a January 21 article, FanSided's Jacob Mountz discussed a compelling potential trade option for New York.
"When Lawlar gets the call, 2023 All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will be pushed aside to make room. So, why not trade him for something the D-Backs could use?" Mountz wrote.
He's referencing Jordan Lawlar, who is the Diamondbacks' top prospect and No. 9 overall prospect in MLB. Lawlar appears poised to assume a starting infield role for Arizona in 2025, which could make Perdomo the odd-man out.
"As for the Yankees, Geraldo Perdomo carries some promise," Mountz continued. "Perdomo slashed .273/.344/.374/.718 with three home runs in 337 at-bats during an injury-shortened 2024. He is a plus defender on the infield and has experience at shortstop, third base, and second base. As a hitter, he doesn’t chase, whiff or strikeout much. He doesn’t have much power only hitting 14 home runs in his four-year career (only 31 at-bats in 2021), but his contact-hitting approach should be of interest to the Yankees."
He later added, "Trading for Perdomo wouldn’t cost the Yankees much in prospects or in cash if the D-Backs are willing to shop him. He is owed $2.55 million next season and is under club control through 2027. If Cashman is looking for a cost-effective infielder who won’t tax the Yankee farm system or roster much, then Perdomo may be the infielder he is looking for."
Perdomo does seem like another compelling trade option for the Yankees. Time will tell whether Cashman decides to inquire about him.