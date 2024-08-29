Will The Yankees Keep Juan Soto If They Win The World Series?
As soon as the New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto in December 2023, the season became an all-in year.
So far, the ultimate goal of winning the World Series is a strong possibility for the Bronx Bombers, with Soto looking like the final piece to the puzzle. He has formed a symbiotic relationship with team captain Aaron Judge, with both players performing better than ever before. Set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, the 25-year-old is expected to receive a record-setting contract, with the Yankees currently being the favorite to secure him long-term.
But how will the Yankees approach negotiations with their generational talent if they stand alone in October? This was a question that was answered on SNY's Baseball Night in New York, which featured two of the Bronx Bombers' most reputable sources: MLB beat reporter Bryan Hoch, and WFAN radio announcer and postgame host Emmanuel Berbari.
Berbari suggested that if the Yankees were to win the World Series, they would consider their all-in year to be a success (which it would be) and possibly not try to be the highest bidder for Soto in free agency; they'd still provide a competitive offer, but would take their foot off the gas a bit.
"[A World Series win] might impact the Yankees' organizational mindset here," Berbari said. "You made the trade, got Juan Soto for one year, all-in year, a rental, you win it all, success, right? So, maybe the Yankees take a tad more of a laissez-faire approach if they win a championship... we got Soto, we won our title, mission accomplished."
Hoch, however, immediately provided a rebuttal to Berbari's suggestion, citing the Yankees' reputation of competing for championships every year.
"Since when has the Yankees' organizational mindset been to hang a banner and say 'mission accomplished'?" Hoch said. "The idea should be to go back and win the World Series every single year. If the Yankees do get that parade through the Canyon of Heroes that they've been waiting for since 2009, it might help [contract negotiations with] Soto, but to a point. I still think Soto is going to the high bidder."
These differing mindsets have highlighted the Yankees' organization as a whole; although they still intend to compete for championships every year, they won't always go the extra mile and outbid every other team for top free agents and trade targets. Since Hal Steinbrenner took over as principal owner of the team, the Bronx Bombers have been both aggressive and patient in their day-to-day operations.
But in this case, Hoch's suggestion seems to be the more realistic scenario. While Soto is loving his time as a Yankee, he's ultimately going to go to the team that gives him the biggest offer, and a World Series title likely wouldn't change that (especially since he already won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019). Additionally, with the Bronx Bombers having a whopping 27 World Series championships in their history (more than double the championships of the St. Louis Cardinals, who have the second-most with 11), they probably wouldn't be content with winning just one title, especially with Aaron Judge on pace for a Hall of Fame career with them.
Soto is a player that the Yankees can build around for years to come due to his age and sheer talent, while also allowing them to win currently. This is the exact philosophy that the organization has preached since the arrival of Babe Ruth over 100 years prior, so outbidding everyone for Soto after winning a World Series would not only be in character for them, but also the expected outcome.