Will Yankees Join Sweepstakes For Game-Changing Ace This Winter?
The New York Yankees have the means to get another blockbuster trade done this winter.
New York made the biggest trade of the offseason last year as it landed superstar slugger Juan Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres. That deal clearly has worked out well for both parties and the Yankees could look to make another move.
The Yankees' top priority will be to re-sign Soto and after that, they will look to add some pitching help. New York could use a boost in the starting rotation and attempted to add ahead of the trade deadline. The Yankees even were willing to trade top prospect Spencer Jones, but were unable to get a deal done.
That could change this winter. The Yankees were linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on numerous occasions but he didn't end up getting moved.
There's a chance talks pick back up with Skubal this winter and he then could get moved, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"The fact that Tarik Skubal was not moved at the trade deadline is no guarantee he is going to stick around in Detroit for the long haul," Reuter said. "In fact, there might be an even bigger market for his services this winter, especially once Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are off the board. The 27-year-old would take home the AL pitching Triple Crown if the season ended today, going 14-4 with a 2.49 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts in 155.1 innings over 25 starts following an injury-plagued 2023 campaign.
"Trading him might seem counterproductive for a Detroit team on the rise, but he only has two years of club control remaining and his value will never be higher. If the Tigers don't think they can realistically contend for a title in the next two years, selling high would bring back a game-changing prospect haul. If they do envision him as part of the future, an offseason extension could also be in the cards."
New York already has been linked to him and if there's any chance he gets traded, it should be the first in line to get a deal done. Pairing Skubal with Gerrit Cole clearly would give New York the top starting rotation in baseball. Plus, his contract wouldn't break the bank. The Yankees should attempt to get a deal done.
