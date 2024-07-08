Will Yankees Join Sweepstakes For Superstar, Former MVP This Summer?
The New York Yankees have a lot of question marks right now.
New York is in the middle of its worst stretch of baseball this season and keeps finding ways to lose games. Luckily for the club, the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching.
The Yankees are going to have an opportunity to fill some roster holes over the next few weeks as the deadline gets closer. New York could use another power bat in the lineup who can perform behind Juan Soto and Aaron Judge. It also wouldn't hurt to add some more first base depth.
One player who surprisingly could be moved and make sense is Chicago Cubs superstar Cody Bellinger. He has been linked to the Yankees on so many occasions at this point it's surprising he has never worn a New York jersey.
He could help out at first base and also spend time in the outfield while providing a much-needed offensive spark. Chicago still is figuring out how it wants to handle the deadline but Bellinger will "draw interest" and could be moved, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Cubs are telling teams they still remain undecided whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, but are preparing for a potential sale, with Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, and Nico Hoerner expected to draw interest," Nightengale said. "It’s hard to believe how things went south on the Northside after their 17-9 start."
Bellinger would fit the Yankees almost too perfectly at this point. New York needs to right the ship and the former Most Valuable Player could be someone who could help it do so.
