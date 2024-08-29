Will Yankees Recall This Veteran Reliever to Help Boost Bullpen?
Although the New York Yankees hold the best record in the American League at 78-56, bullpen remains a question mark as they gear up for the stretch run in September.
Luckily, they appear to have some internal options that are candidates to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the near future.
Among the possible names that could join the big-league roster in the coming weeks include the rehabbing Ian Hamilton, Scott Effross and Lou Trivino.
Hamilton, who is coming back from a lat strain, is a clear favorite to reclaim a spot in the Yankee bullpen once his rehab assignment finishes, which could be any day now.
But what about Effross?
“I don’t know if there’s anything holding him back at this point,” Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner of Effross. “I think he’s thrown the ball really well lately. Earlier on, we wanted to make sure he was in a good spot physically. The (velocity) is getting back to where it was. He’s been bouncing back from outings. He’s taken the ball on quick turnarounds, back-to-backs and two-ups. I think we’re getting to a spot where we’re pretty comfortable with what he’s doing and I would imagine he will be back up here shortly.”
Effross has not appeared in the majors since 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of that year. He then underwent back surgery this past February, which kept him out until June. The Yankees activated the righty from the 60-day IL on July 15 and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, where he has resided ever since.
The 30-year-old has turned things up in the minors as of late, and overall has posted a 3.46 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and one save across 26 innings.
However, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that it's "tough to carve out a spot" for Effross at the moment, but he is "knocking on the door."
Although the path for Effross to make his major league return isn't fully clear at this point in time, the Yankees will need all the help they can get in their bullpen as they push for the AL East crown in the final month of the regular season. If he continues to find success in Triple-A, Effross could force his way onto the roster soon enough.