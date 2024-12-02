Will Yankees Snag International Star to Fullfill Long-Term Infield Need?
One of Japan’s top sluggers is eyeing a move to Major League Baseball in 2026, and he could be a perfect fit for the New York Yankees.
According to a report from Yahoo Sports Japan, corner infielder Munetaka Murakami announced that 2025 will be his final season in Nippon Professional Baseball, after which he plans to pursue a contract with an MLB team.
Murakami, set to turn 25 in February, has hit 224 homers with 600 RBIs and a .945 OPS over 836 games in NPB. In 2022, the lefty-hitting slugger broke Sadaharu Oh's 1964 record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single season, finishing with 56 in 141 games.
While his numbers have dipped in the past two seasons, he still reached the 30-homer plateau and posted an OPS above .850 in both years. In 2024, he slashed .244/.379/.472 with 33 home runs, 86 RBI, 105 walks, and 180 strikeouts in 143 games.
Primarily a third baseman in Japan, Murakami has posted a -56 DRS at the position since 2022, leading many to project him as a first baseman in MLB, where he has 255 appearances in NPB. This shift could align with the Yankees’ needs after they declined Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million club option for 2025.
The Yankees have been linked to the top first basemen available in free agency—Pete Alonso and Christian Walker—but if they settle for a one-year stopgap like Paul Goldschmidt or Carlos Santana, their long-term solution could be waiting next winter. In 2023, Murakami expressed a preference for a West Coast team but also singled out the Yankees as a team he would be interested in joining.
The Yankees have a rich history with Japanese talent, including Hideki Matsui, Masahiro Tanaka, Ichiro Suzuki, and Hiroki Kuroda, all of whom became fan favorites in the Bronx.
While the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a premier destination for Japanese stars, following the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason, their crowded first-base and DH positions may not make them the best fit for Murakami. Eight-time All-Star first baseman and 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman is under contract for three more seasons, and Ohtani is firmly entrenched in the DH spot.
In addition to his success in Japan, Murakami has already proven he can compete against MLB talent. The four-time NPB All-Star and two-time Central League MVP helped Team Japan secure Gold Medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic, memorably hitting a walk-off double off Giovanny Gallegos in the semifinal against Mexico and a first-pitch home run off Merrill Kelly in the second inning of the championship game against Team USA, which Japan won 3-2.
NPB players must accrue nine years of service time to become unrestricted international free agents, so Murakami will need to be posted by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in order to pursue an MLB opportunity next offseason. Unlike 23-year-old pitching phenom Rōki Sasaki, who is expected to be posted this offseason, Murakami will not be subject to international bonus pool restrictions, as he will be 25 by the time he is posted.