As Aaron Judge Settles in For IL Stint, 'Resilient' Yankees Offense Returns to Next Man Up Mentality

NEW YORK — Looks like the Yankees will be relying heavily on the next man up mentality again this year. Then again, that might not be so bad after all.

After roaring out of the gates through just under the first third of the season, both. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton find themselves on the Yankees' injured list. Judge, placed on the IL on Friday, has a mild right calf strain. Stanton, who's been sidelined since Sunday, is expected to miss close to the next month with a left hamstring strain.

Asked before Friday night's series opener with the Red Sox if New York has the depth to continue to perform on offense with the pair of sluggers on the sidelines, Yankees' manager Aaron Boone was confident this group has what it takes..



"Absolutely we have the people that can withstand this and we have a ton of confidence in the lineup we’re running out there tonight and expect to go out there and perform at a very high level," Boone said Friday afternoon.

In retrospect, Boone had flawlessly predicted the outcome of Friday night's. New York exploded for 10 runs, piling on extra base hits to defeat their division rivals with ease, 10-3.

READ: Gerrit Cole 'Sharp' in First Taste of Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry, Extends Winning Streak to 20 Games

While the usual suspects contributed—like DJ LeMahieu keeping his American League-best batting average above .400 by adding his eighth multi-hit game of the season—it was those stepping up in the wake of Judge and Stanton's latest ailments that paved the way to the victory.

Mike Tauchman, who started in right field, had three hits, driving in four runs. Clint Frazier added an RBI double out of the designated hitter spot. Factor that in with a four-hit performance from Gleyber Torres and a booming two-run home run from Gary Sánchez—two ballplayers that have struggled mightily to start the campaign—and those in pinstripes set a season-highs with 14 hits and 10 runs scored.

"Good to see a lot of different guys having a hand in it," Boone said postgame. "Kept putting them out there and everyone contributed up and down. Whether it was hits, walks, guys I thought by and large had a lot of great at-bats."

In the third, Torres got the scoring started with an RBI double off the right-field wall, plating Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks. Two frames later it was Tauchman ripping a run scoring double to build on New York's early lead. One batter later, Sánchez crushed a 457-foot home run, his second in as many days.

"I think maybe the best word to describe our group has been resilient," Tauchman said. "We have a group of guys that are prepared and resilient anytime we’re thrown an obstacle, it’s awesome to be a part of a group that overcomes whatever is thrown at us."

Three more runs came across in the seventh—a pair coming across on Frazier's rocket down the left-field line—before Tauchman put the Bombers in the double digits with a two-run single in the eighth.

In his managerial presser, Boone peeked down at his lineup card, scanning the names in New York's order. Even without Judge and Stanton, the skipper called the group "a force."

"Those guys are capable of going out and having a really strong night like they did tonight," he said. "We gotta pick up the slack a little bit for those two guys while they’re down. This is a lineup that nothing changes as far as expectations. We expect to go out and be an offensive force with the guys we’re running out there right now."



Judge's Major League-leading nine home runs—along with Stanton's impactful performance early on—will certainly be missed. On a night like Friday, however, ace Gerrit Cole was able to pitch knowing his offense had his back.

"We have a good next man up mentality here and I think we have some time for Aaron to heal up and come back since he’s obviously been a force for us starting the year so we’ll miss him but we’ll figure out how to get through it," Cole said.

