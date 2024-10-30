Yankee Fans in Mookie Betts Incident Banned From Game 5 of World Series
The New York Yankees will be missing two major characters from their World Series victory as they seek to keep their season alive.
Per Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Major League Baseball has asked the Yankees to ban Austin Capobianco and John Peter from attending Wednesday's fifth game of the 2024 championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m. ET, Fox).
Capobianco and Peter were at the center of a Game 4 controversy, as they shared a tense moment with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in the bottom of the first inning: as a fouled pop out from leadoff man Gleyber Torres drifted toward the stands, Betts made a leaping catch for the first out. Capobianco and Peter wouldn't let Betts leave, however, as the former wretched the ball out of Betts' glove while the latter held onto the outfielder's wrist.
The duo was immediately ejected from their seats and they wound up missing a Yankee comeback: down 2-0 at the time of the incident, the Yankees avoided a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers with an 11-4 victory fueled by an Anthony Volpe grand slam in the bottom of the third.
While some fans have jokingly credited Capobianco and Peter for setting the stage for the Yankees' crawl back from a 3-0 deficit in the best-of-seven set, the duo's antics have been widely condemned, with many calling for their permanent ban from all 30 MLB parks.
Speaking to Rogers, Capobianco seemed to have little regret over the incident, hinting that he and Peter were simply waiting for a ball to come their way.
"We always joke about the ball in our area," the 38-year-old said. "We're not going to go out of our way to attack. If it's in our area, we're going to 'D' up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We're willing to do this."
The Yankees have since released a statement confirming the bans of Capobianco and Peter, referring to their contact with Betts as "egregious and unacceptable."
"The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised. Tonight marks the final home game of the year, and we want every ounce of our fans' passion on display."
"Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however, the exuberance of supporting one's team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk. The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight's game in any capacity."