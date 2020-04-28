InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Images of Desolate Scene at Yankee Stadium Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Max Goodman

At this point in the spring, days away from the month of May, Bronx natives around Yankee Stadium would be long accustomed to the return of the Major League Baseball season. 

Streets would be bustling with fans, vendors and locals whenever the Yankees are in town.

Instead, Yankee Stadium has been empty on the inside and desolate around its exterior as New Yorkers do their best to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay indoors in quarantine.

Sports Illustrated's photographer Erick W. Rasco took a trip to the Bombers' home and captured the profound scene. Take a moment to slide through these eight panels of photos on SI's Instagram page:

New York was originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Indians this past weekend – some of the first games of the 2020 regular season against a contending team at the Bombers' home ballpark. Rather than pushing through crowds to get a good shot on a Friday, the streets were bare as though it was a frigid day in December.

There have been other photographers that have documented an isolated scene outside Yankee Stadium in the last several weeks. Here are a few of the images taken by Vincent Carchietta of USA TODAY Sports two days after MLB announced the season had been postponed.

Not one person can be seen on River Ave, right outside the right-field bleachers
Empty streets where fans typically would line up ahead of games all season long
NYPD vehicles are positioned in front of the stadium with not many people to survey
A wide shot showing no one is around – no fans, no workers, not even locals
Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic
Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic
Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic
Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Day of this year's campaign was scheduled for March 26, one month ago this past Sunday. The first game at Yankee Stadium would have been on April 2.

MLB's eight-week postponement – in accordance with the guidance provided by the CDC regarding social distancing and public gatherings – is set to expire on May 10. Therefore, an update on the future of baseball in 2020 is imminent. 

There have been several plans discussed in the last few weeks as the league strives to bring baseball back in a safe manner. 

The 'Arizona Plan' has been rumored as perhaps the best option to resume play, containing all players and personnel in one area to limit the virus' ability to infiltrate and spread throughout the league. 

Playing games in Arizona wouldn't be the worst for an organization that has more experience there compared to other American League clubs. Several members of the Yankees have articulated they aren't against the proposal. Although several months in quarantine and away from family may not bode well for some players.

Meanwhile the 'Arizona-Florida' plan allows New York to return to their home base in Tampa and operate from its Spring Training complex. Realigning divisions makes sense geographically within this plan, something that couldn't benefit the Yankees more based on who they would play. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Goes on During Yankees' 'Very Productive' Zoom Calls

New York Yankees have been engaging in "very productive" daily Zoom calls while Major League Baseball has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Turned 28; What is New York's Slugger on Pace For?

Aaron Judge turned 28 years old on Sunday. Here's a breakdown of what exactly the Yankees' slugger is on pace for in his career as he gets another year older.

Max Goodman

MLB.com: Yankees' Derek Jeter Should Have Won AL MVP in 2006

Yankees' Derek Jeter never won an American League Most Valuable Player Award. This piece revisiting the 2006 AL MVP race says he should have won

Max Goodman

Yankees' World Series Three-Peat Wins Greatest Moment in Franchise History in 'The Bronx Bracket'

'The Bronx Bracket' came to an end on Sunday and the Yankees' World Series three-peat (from 1998-2000) was the final moment standing. Here's a breakdown of how the tournament transpired.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Brett Gardner on Pace for Career Year Through One Month of Strat-O-Matic Simulation of 2020 Season

Brett Gardner has been the best player on the Yankees through one month of Strat-O-Matic's simulation of the 2020 MLB season. Here's an update on how New York is doing overall

Max Goodman

Yankees Boast Best Record in MLB Through One Month of Baseball-Reference's Simulation of 2020 Season

One month of Baseball-Reference's simulation of the 2020 season is in the books. Here's a breakdown of how the Yankees have played their way to the best record in MLB.

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton Are Progressing From Injury During Coronavirus-Induced Hiatus

Yankees' stars Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton are taking full advantage of the MLB coronavirus-induced hiatus. Read for an update from skipper Aaron Boone on their injury progress.

Max Goodman

Delay to MLB Season Has Allowed Aaron Judge's Rib Injury to 'Continue to Heal'

Read for an injury update on Yankees' Aaron Judge and his fractured rib. Skipper Aaron Boone says the coronavirus-induced delay to this season has given the slugger valuable time to heal

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Boone Reacts to Boston Red Sox Punishment After Sign-Stealing Scandal Investigation

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had this to say about the punishment the Boston Red Sox received as part of MLB's investigation into their sign-stealing scandal in 2018

Max Goodman

Five Stars Yankees Could Have Picked in Past MLB Drafts

In the 2020 NFL Draft, all teams will have draft-day regrets. Here are five star players the New York Yankees could have picked in MLB Draft history, but instead left available

Max Goodman