Images of Desolate Scene at Yankee Stadium Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

At this point in the spring, days away from the month of May, Bronx natives around Yankee Stadium would be long accustomed to the return of the Major League Baseball season.

Streets would be bustling with fans, vendors and locals whenever the Yankees are in town.

Instead, Yankee Stadium has been empty on the inside and desolate around its exterior as New Yorkers do their best to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay indoors in quarantine.

Sports Illustrated's photographer Erick W. Rasco took a trip to the Bombers' home and captured the profound scene. Take a moment to slide through these eight panels of photos on SI's Instagram page:

New York was originally scheduled to host the Cleveland Indians this past weekend – some of the first games of the 2020 regular season against a contending team at the Bombers' home ballpark. Rather than pushing through crowds to get a good shot on a Friday, the streets were bare as though it was a frigid day in December.

There have been other photographers that have documented an isolated scene outside Yankee Stadium in the last several weeks. Here are a few of the images taken by Vincent Carchietta of USA TODAY Sports two days after MLB announced the season had been postponed.

Not one person can be seen on River Ave, right outside the right-field bleachers Empty streets where fans typically would line up ahead of games all season long NYPD vehicles are positioned in front of the stadium with not many people to survey A wide shot showing no one is around – no fans, no workers, not even locals Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic Yankee Stadium during COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Day of this year's campaign was scheduled for March 26, one month ago this past Sunday. The first game at Yankee Stadium would have been on April 2.

MLB's eight-week postponement – in accordance with the guidance provided by the CDC regarding social distancing and public gatherings – is set to expire on May 10. Therefore, an update on the future of baseball in 2020 is imminent.

There have been several plans discussed in the last few weeks as the league strives to bring baseball back in a safe manner.

The 'Arizona Plan' has been rumored as perhaps the best option to resume play, containing all players and personnel in one area to limit the virus' ability to infiltrate and spread throughout the league.

Playing games in Arizona wouldn't be the worst for an organization that has more experience there compared to other American League clubs. Several members of the Yankees have articulated they aren't against the proposal. Although several months in quarantine and away from family may not bode well for some players.

Meanwhile the 'Arizona-Florida' plan allows New York to return to their home base in Tampa and operate from its Spring Training complex. Realigning divisions makes sense geographically within this plan, something that couldn't benefit the Yankees more based on who they would play.

