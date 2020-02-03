InsideThePinstripes
Yankees To Open New Social Gathering Locations At Yankee Stadium in 2020

Max Goodman

The Yankees have high expectations for entertaining their fans with wins on the field in 2020. The organization announced on Monday, however, that they're also striving to improve fan experience off the field at Yankee Stadium.

New York has added the following brand new social gathering locations on Yankee Stadium's 200 level: the Stella Artois Landing, spanning Sections 232A and 232B in left field, and the Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse, spanning Sections 207 and 208 in right field.

Access into these new spots will be granted to any fan with ticket anywhere in the Stadium. The locations will also be accessible during NYCFC games in 2020.

These renderings were released by the organization Monday afternoon:

Situated in left field&nbsp;at Yankee Stadium&nbsp;spanning Sections 232A and 232B
Situated in right field at Yankee Stadium, spanning&nbsp;Sections 207 and 208&nbsp;
Stella Artois Landing
Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse

“We are excited to have fans experience these newly constructed areas, which are part of the continuing, large-scale initiative to transform the fan experience at Yankee Stadium that began prior to the 2017 season,” said Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun in the Yankees' press release. “The Stella Artois Landing and Michelob ULTRA Clubhouse were conceptualized and built with input from our guests, who have consistently asked us for more social locations to enjoy."

The Yankees also announced each venue will be available as pregame party spaces for groups of 20 or more people. 

READ: Does Hall of Famer Derek Jeter deserve a spot on the all-time Yankees' Mount Rushmore?

"Fans in attendance have clearly gravitated toward these types of settings, and we look forward to providing even more communal gathering spots for our fans to thoroughly engage with the game in a socially-focused style," Greenspun said. 

Both social gathering locations join a list of fan-friendly areas around Yankee Stadium, constructed to enhance guest experience for fans of all ages and seat locations. Other spots include the Plymouth Rock Kids Clubhouse, Mastercard Batter’s Eye Deck, Frank’s Red Hot Terrace, Toyota Terrace and Budweiser Party Decks.

Opening Day at Yankee Stadium is scheduled for April 2 -- a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

