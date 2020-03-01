New York Yankees Opening Day Lineup Predictions

It doesn't get much better than waking up on a Sunday morning, flipping the calendar from February to March and realizing Opening Day is this month!

The regular season begins in just over three weeks. In the spirit of March and Opening Day on the horizon, let's look ahead and make some predictions as to how the Bombers' starting lineup – on offense and on the bench – will look like come March 26 in Baltimore.

Here's Inside The Pinstripes' first Opening Day lineup prediction of the month of March:

New York Yankees Starting Lineup (3/26/20)

DJ LeMahieu – 2B

Aaron Judge – RF

Gleyber Torres – SS

Gary Sánchez – C

Luke Voit – 1B

Miguel Andújar – DH

Gio Urshela – 3B

Mike Tauchman – LF

Brett Gardner CF

Bench

Kyle Higashioka – C

Mike Ford – 1B

Clint Frazier – OF

Tyler Wade – IF/OF

Breakdown

As injuries continue to pile up this spring, let's address who isn't in this lineup first.

After Giancarlo Stanton suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone explained that they'll be "up against it" getting the slugger healthy enough to play on Opening Day. Sure, there's three-plus weeks until then, but even if he's back to being ready to go earlier than expected, he still will need time to see live pitching and build up his mobility before suiting up for a game. It wouldn't be a surprise if he starts the season on the injured list, at the very least as a precaution.

Although he is listed here – hitting in the two hole – the same conversation applies to Aaron Judge. Judge has been experiencing right shoulder discomfort over the last few weeks, soreness that's reached a worrisome point on Saturday.

Judge will undergo further testing on Monday as the club tries to search for a conclusive diagnosis for the pain the outfielder is feeling when swinging a bat. Although Boone is hopeful Judge will be ready for Opening Day, there's currently no timetable for his Spring Training debut.

Thinking positively, we kept him on here as he's been throwing and fielding for weeks. If he can sort out this issue in the next few days, he could be back in the near future.

Otherwise, the Yankees' Opening Day lineup only has one major change from last season. Miguel Andújar – who has been blossoming in the outfield this spring since returning healthy after a productive offseason – slides in as the team's designated hitter.

This spring, he's already reminded Boone and the coaching staff how impactful his bat can be in the Yankees' lineup. If he can continue to improve in the outfield – as the starting job at third base is Gio Urshela's to lose after a breakout performance in 2019 – he would likely be the starting left fielder if Judge isn't ready for Opening Day. In that scenario, perhaps the Yankees would move Mike Tauchman to right field or take Andújar's versatility as a mechanism to rest Brett Gardner throughout the season.

On the bench, several players are competing for spots. Mike Ford is a sensible choice to make the roster as a power-hitting lefty bat – something the Yankees lack. Then, Tyler Wade would serve as an invaluable utility man on defense, helping fill in both in the middle infield and sometimes in the outfield. Wade is also another left-handed hitter to help balance a righty-heavy lineup.

Finally, Clint Frazier has impressed with his bat thus far, even showcasing defensive developments after struggling in the outfield in 2019. Similar to Andújar, if his defense can improve, his presence off the bench – and potentially even in the starting lineup platooning with other left-handed bats – would lessen the blow of Judge and Stanton potentially missing an extended period of time.

As the Yankees start to make roster cuts and learn more about Stanton and Judge's injuries in the coming days, it'll be easier to sort out who to expect in the Yankees' road grays when the club takes the field in Baltimore on March 26.

Until then, starters will continue to adjust to game appearances and lesser-known players will continue to compete for a few roster spots. Plenty of storylines to keep an eye on at Yankees' camp moving forward...

