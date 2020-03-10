How Major League Baseball's New Rule in 2020 Could Alter the Course of the Yankees' Season

Heading into the 2020 regular season, Major League Baseball will initiate a set of new rules, originally introduced last spring.

Minimum time on the injured list for pitchers has increased from 10 to 15 days, 'two-way players' must be labeled at the start of the season in an effort to distinguish position players who also pitch and the much-anticipated 'three-batter minimum' will take effect.

For the Yankees, an additional guideline has the potential to significantly impact their season: roster sizes expanding one extra spot from 25 to 26.

On paper, this doesn't seem like a particularly influential change. Odds are, the final player added to the roster has a relatively small role. Plus, with a maximum of 13 pitchers allowed on the 26-man roster, bullpens won't be bolstered significantly either way.

Adding an additional roster spot for New York, however, aligns with the strategy that this club is on pace to adopt early on in their 2020 campaign.

As several key players in pinstripes are poised to miss Opening Day – and in some cases, an extended period of time – one extra reinforcement makes selecting players to replace those who will start the season on the injured list that much easier.

READ: Aaron Judge ruled out for Opening Day with stress fracture in first right rib, surgery not off the table

Think about it this way. In the old 25-man roster format, after the starting nine – including a designated hitter – a team was generally left with three offensive reinforcements. That could typically include one outfielder, one infielder and one backup catcher. One additional player, with that in mind, is a major increase in depth.

For skipper Aaron Boone, instead of only being able to choose two outfielders to lessen the blow of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton's absence, he can elect to add a third as well. Or, perhaps a versatile defender that has outfield in his repertoire. That opens the door for multiple assets who are on the outside looking in to have a roster spot and get an opportunity at the big-league level.

With Aaron Hicks set to miss the majority of this season as well, an additional seat could be awarded to a lesser-known player like Rosell Herrera – who's had a tremendous spring as a non-roster invitee – or another utilityman like Tyler Wade – who's status with the big-league club could have potentially been in jeopardy with a logjam of capable candidates.

Additionally, with backup catcher Kyle Higashioka out of minor-league options, Boone no longer has to fret about his catching depth. There's even an opportunity to add a third backstop on the 26-man roster this year – with Gary Sánchez's health concerns rearing their ugly head again this week with back soreness, a third catcher to lessen his workload is a tempting option.

The same applies across the diamond. Adding a player like Mike Ford for instance – who is limited defensively to first base, but could help ease Luke Voit back from his injury last season – is no longer considered wasteful use of a bench spot. In the outfield, with Brett Gardner entering his age-36 season, New York won't need to be as reliant on their longest-tenured player with one extra man available on a day-to-day basis.

READ: Clint Frazier powering his way into the Yankees' lineup as his defense improves

It won't show up in the box score, won't be talked about on every broadcast, but when you see Clint Frazier spending significant time with the big-league club or Miguel Andújar rotation through several positions throughout the season, remember the league's new rule paved the way to making it happen.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees