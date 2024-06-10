Yankees’ Aaron Boone Hints at Slumping All-Star‘s Usage Moving Forward
Anthony Rizzo was not in the New York Yankees lineup when the Bronx Bombers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-4, in the final game of a three-game series Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “just felt like it was time” in response to giving Rizzo the day off during his pregame press conference early Sunday before New York salvaged the final game of the series against Los Angeles. DJ LeMahieu replaced Rizzo at first base and batted seventh in the Yankees lineup against the Dodgers on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.
In addition to not playing Sunday, Rizzo – slashing .224/.285/.624 with seven home runs and 25 RBI this season – could also sit Monday as well, per Boone’s statement Sunday. The Yankees (46-21) are set to begin a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals (39-27, currently second place in the American League Central) at Kauffman Stadium.
Rizzo’s struggles have been well documented, especially since the 2024 regular season calendar turned to June. The 34-year-old three-time All-Star selection who remains a fan favorite for the time being is just 1-for-29 with zero RBI in June, and has only one home run in his past 25 games; his OPS is a paltry .365 since May 15.
Boone has stuck with Rizzo for obvious reasons, including: veteran leadership, lefty hitter to break up the lineup and consistent fielding ability from the former four-time Gold Glove Award winner. For the first time in Rizzo’s 13-year career dating back to 2011, he is a net negative (-0.4 oWAR and dWAR) on both offense and defense.
LeMahieu, admittedly, hasn’t been great either – slashing .207/.361/.207 entering Sunday after getting the spot start at first base – but could possibly represent an upgrade over the struggling Rizzo for the time being. The 35-year-old went 1-for-3, reaching on an infield single, before being caught stealing to end the fourth inning on Sunday.
Oswaldo Cabrera, who hit a solo home run Sunday, was penciled in for the majority of the at-bats at third base while LaMahieu was on the injured list with a foot injury earlier this season. Replacing Rizzo or platooning with the fellow veteran would allow the former two-time batting champion more plate appearances with opportunities to contribute on offense.
Notably unrelated, it seems like Rizzo hasn’t been quite the same player since a May 28 collision last season with San Diego Padres player Fernando Tatis. Rizzo was later placed on the IL in August 2023 with concussion-like symptoms dating back to the incident, and while he didn’t necessarily have a bad start in 2024, his production before and after has been noticeable.