InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Aaron Boone Reacts to Boston Red Sox Punishment After Sign-Stealing Scandal Investigation

Max Goodman

The baseball world reacted strongly on Wednesday when MLB announced it had completed its investigation into the Red Sox sign-stealing scandal from 2018.

With Boston's video replay room operator taking the brunt of the punishment – while no other personnel within the organization was disciplined – the repercussions on paper seemed to air on the lenient side.

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone didn't take a side when asked for his thoughts on the matter. He articulated to YES Network's Meredith Marakovits in a digital interview on Thursday that he trusts Major League Baseball and believes that they "got to the bottom of things."

"Who knows exactly what went down," New York's manager admitted. "I do trust that MLB thoroughly investigated and got to the bottom of things as best they can and feel like if that's what was come up with then so be it."

Swipe ahead to the very last question in this video from YES Network's Twitter page to watch Boone address the Red Sox' sign-stealing scandal with Marakovits.

The report from Commissioner Rob Manfred explained that the investigation found the team’s designated replay room operator, J.T. Watkins, to be the engineer of Boston's scheme. Watkins, as highlighted within the investigation, has "vehemently denied" that he utilized the replay review system to decode signs during games and forward them to players. 

Watkins is suspended for the entirety of the 2020 season, without pay, and will not be allowed to reassume his role in the replay room in 2021.

Boston's former manager Alex Cora was suspended for the duration of the 2020 MLB season – not for his role in this scheme, but for his direct involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. MLB's investigation of Houston found Cora – who was the club's bench coach at the time – to be instrumental in developing the Astros cheating plan. Cora was fired by the Red Sox back in January, but could return to a managerial role as soon as 2021.

As was the case in Houston's punishment, no players on the Red Sox were disciplined. The commissioner also confiscated Boston's second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. 

READ: Revisiting the race for 2017 AL MVP. Should Judge have won instead of Altuve?

Boone told Marakovits that above all else, he's eager for this league to put these scandals in the past. He is hopeful that this can serve as a reminder moving forward that you will pay the price if you cheat.

"It's time to move on and I'm glad that we're kind of through those situations," he explained. "Hopefully, as I've said and I do believe this, hopefully as a sport we'll be better moving forward in knowing that you mess around and they're coming for you and I think that's a good thing."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Stars Yankees Could Have Picked in Past MLB Drafts

In the 2020 NFL Draft, all teams will have draft-day regrets. Here are five star players the New York Yankees could have picked in MLB Draft history, but instead left available

Max Goodman

Top Five First-Round Draft Picks in Yankees History

In honor of the 2020 NFL Draft starting Thursday, take a look back at the five best first-round draft picks the New York Yankees have made in franchise history (including some honorable mentions)

Max Goodman

Lifelong Yankees Fan Dr. Anthony Fauci Reminisces About Growing Up in Brooklyn, New York's Oldest Baseball Rivalry

Brooklyn native and lifelong baseball fan Dr. Anthony Fauci looks back on his Yankees fandom in this interview with YES Network's Jack Curry. Read why baseball "soothes" Fauci to this day.

Max Goodman

Report: Yankees Guarantee Salaries for Baseball Operations Employees Through May Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

The New York Yankees are the latest MLB team to guarantee salaries and benefits to its baseball operations staff through May 31 despite financial crisis created by coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

Dr. Anthony Fauci Provides Discouraging Update on When Major League Baseball Will Return to Normalcy

Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a discouraging update on whether or not MLB can return to normalcy this year in an interview with Jack Curry of YES Network. Read more and watch a clip here.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Milestones That Will Be Delayed With No MLB in 2020

Read for some of the milestones that Yankees' stars like Aroldis Chapman, Gleyber Torres and Gerrit Cole will need to wait another year for if the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to the coronavirus

Max Goodman

How Yankees Would Fare in MLB's Proposed 'Arizona Plan'

If Major League Baseball elects to enact the 'Arizona Plan,' playing a shortened season with all teams in Arizona, here's why the New York Yankees are equipped to be successful

Max Goodman

What Yankees Players Are Saying About MLB's Proposed 'Arizona Plan' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Kyle Higashioka and Jordan Montgomery are among the Yankees to reveal their take on MLB's proposed 'Arizona Plan' in the last few weeks. Here's what New York's players think of it.

Max Goodman

Best in New York Yankees Franchise History to Ever Wear No. 23, Like Michael Jordan

In honor of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, 'The Last Dance,' look back at the best in New York Yankees franchise history to don the number 23 in pinstripes.

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter Donates Yankees Memorabilia to Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief in 'ALL IN Challenge'

Former Yankees' shortstop Derek Jeter has accepted the ALL IN Challenge and donated a prized possession to raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN