Yankees' Aaron Boone Takes Hard Stance On Clay Holmes' Role With Team
The New York Yankees certainly want a little more out of closer Clay Holmes right now.
Holmes was an All-Star this season and has an impressive 2.88 ERA to go along with 26 saves. Both of these numbers are great, but may not necessarily tell the entire story. While Holmes has been great for much of the season, he also is leading baseball with 10 blown saves.
The 31-year-old entered Sunday's contest against the Detroit Tigers with a one-run lead and couldn't hold it and New York eventually fell in extra innings. After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team is sticking with Holmes in the closer role, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"Despite an MLB-leading 10 blown saves, Aaron Boone said he is committed to keeping Clay Holmes in the closer's role for the rest of the season," Hoch said. "Clay's the guy."
Holmes' overall numbers look good but he will need to turn some things around down the stretch to give the Yankees a better chance at making a run in the playoffs. New York has some very high hopes for the 2024 campaign and Holmes will play an important role in that.
The Yankees are in a good spot and currently are tied with the Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East standings with an impressive 73-52 record. If Holmes can get back on track, that only will help New York's chances to win its first World Series title since 2009.
