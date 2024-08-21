Yankees' Aaron Boone Takes Hard Stance On DJ LeMahieu's Role Moving Forward
The New York Yankees certainly haven't gotten the production out of super-utility man D.J. LeMahieu this season.
LeMahieu missed time early on this season due to a nagging foot injury. It was expected that once he returned to the field he would take on an everyday role with New York and provide an offensive spark at either first or third base.
It hasn't been the case this season. LeMahieu has struggled offensively and he arguably is having the worst offensive season of his career. LeMahieu has appeared in 61 games so far this season and is slashing .194/.270/.256 with two home runs and 24 RBIs.
Some have wondered if the Yankees could turn away from him soon, but manager Aaron Boone still has confidence in him and the team will continue "grinding" with him for the foreseeable future, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Aaron Boone on what he sees in D.J. LeMahieu and why he still believes it's in there for him," Kirschner said. "He obviously got a big hit in the Williamsport game for us. He's shown some flashes of that. It's been tough. It's been rough. No question about it. He's had moments where he's gotten it going a little bit but it's been tough. I know he's working his tail off to get it right and be a contributor. At this point, we have to keep grinding with him."
LeMahieu has plenty of success and has just played in 61 games this season. Hopefully, he is starting to break through the rust and can turn things around down the stretch.
