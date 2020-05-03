InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Awarded 'In-Game MVP' of 'MLB The Show Players League'

Max Goodman

The inaugural 'MLB The Show Players League' came to a close this weekend as Tampa Bay Rays' ace Blake Snell was crowned the first-ever champion of the tournament on Sunday. 

Even if New York's player representative Tommy Kahnle didn't make the postseason, his performance in control of the Yankees (and one specific Bronx Bomber) earned him some recognition in the Players League Awards. 

Yankees' outfielder Aaron Hicks was named the league's in-game Most Valuable Player.

Kahnle was practically unstoppable while using Hicks from the very start. Across 29 games, Hicks had 14 home runs, 28 RBIs and a 2.369 OPS.

To put that into perspective, his OPS is more than double what American League MVP Mike Trout had in 2019 (1.083, best in the AL). Sure, it's a small sample size of less than 30 games, but Kahnle rarely missed when Hicks stepped up to the plate.

Despite Hicks' dominance, Kahnle was on the outside looking in when the postseason began. Had he won his final contest of the regular season, the Yankees would have snuck in as the final of eight playoff teams, but the Bombers' right-hander fell to Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. Kahnle's record at the end of the season was 19-11, the best among players who didn't make the postseason.

Nonetheless, the reliever didn't disappoint when it comes to memorable moments and making the fans laugh.

READ: Best Moments From Tommy Kahnle's run in MLB The Show Players League

Behind Hicks in the MVP voting was Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun – controlled by slugger Joey Gallo – as well as Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows.

To view the rest of the awards handed out following an entertaining first season of the Players League, head on over to MLB.com by clicking right here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We Could Have Learned About the Yankees in April

If the 2020 MLB season began on time, and the COVID-19 pandemic never occurred, here's what we could have learned about the New York Yankees in April

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Family Raises Money, Makes Donations For Those Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York Yankees have been active in raising funds, making donations for those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's all of New York's work in the community

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Announce Participation in 'ALL IN Challenge'

The New York Yankees are the latest to participate in the ALL IN Challenge, raising money to help those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Max Goodman

Best Moments From Tommy Kahnle's Run in MLB The Show Players League

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle was eliminated from contention in the MLB The Show Players League this week. Here are some of his best moments from the tournament

Max Goodman

Is Derek Jeter Overrated? This ESPN Insider Says Yes ... And No

Derek Jeter had an all-time career. But is this Yankees great and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee overrated? ESPN's Jeff Passan weighs in on the debate

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Lou Gehrig Plays 2,130th Consecutive Game Before Retiring

Yankees legend Lou Gehrig played the final game of his historic streak on this day in 1939, appearing in his 2,130th contest in a row.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: CC Sabathia Joins 3,000-Strikeout Club

Yankees' CC Sabathia joined the 3,000 strikeout club one year ago. He's just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to reach this historic milestone

Max Goodman

MLB Proposal, With Realigned Divisions, Will Revitalize Yankees, Mets Rivalry

The Yankees and Mets could play in the same division this season. Here's how MLB's realignment proposal would revitalize the rivalry between New York's teams.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Donating 15,000 Face Shields to Hospitals in New York and California

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is donating face shields to hospitals in New York and California to help healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

How Yankees Would Fare in Latest MLB Realignment Proposal

In MLB's latest proposal for the 2020 season, divisions would be realigned. Here's how the New York Yankees would fare amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman