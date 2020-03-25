InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Throws for First Time Since Tommy John Surgery

Max Goodman

Yankees' outfielder Aaron Hicks has begun to throw for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

Skipper Aaron Boone confirmed on Wednesday that Hicks has resumed throwing at home in Arizona.

The outfielder had the operation done on his right elbow just days after the Yankees were eliminated from postseason contention last October. 

Earlier this spring, Boone explained the timetable for Hicks' return will be similar to that of former Yankees' shortstop Didi Gregorius – who underwent an identical procedure following the 2018 postseason and returned to the big-league club in early-June.

Hicks played in his final regular season game on August 3, rehabbing his right arm and working his way back because of how badly he wanted to be on the field in the playoffs. He was true to his word, appearing in five of the Yankees' six ALCS games against the Astros. 

“I wanted to play so bad, and you never know when your next opportunity is to play in the postseason,” Hicks explained earlier this spring. “Something was already done to [my elbow], so I might as well go out there and try to help my team win. I felt like that's what I wanted to do."

Originally, there was no way Hicks would be ready for Opening Day. This spring, Boone had pinpointed a group including Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Miguel Andújar and even non-roster invitee Rosell Herrera as candidates to step up in the outfield in his absence.

READ: As Clint Frazier's defense improves, his bat is poised to power him into the Yankees' lineup in 2020

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the MLB season back indefinitely – potentially into this summer and beyond – Hicks may not miss that many games after all. 

Speaking of outfielders recovering during the coronavirus-induced hiatus, Boone gave an update on the status of Aaron Judge. 

“Aaron is still in the healing phase of that rib bone,” Boone told reporters, referencing the stress fracture in Judge's first right rib. “I think he'll be re-evaluated again in a few weeks to see if there's continued healing with that rib. He's been able to work out, doing a lot of lower-body stuff. He is able to do some upper body stuff, some overhead things, so he's going in pretty much every day in Tampa there to continue his rehab.”

As for the health of Giancarlo Stanton – who also was ruled out of Opening Day before the season was postponed – Boone confirmed he has moved past his Grade 1 right calf strain and is good to go. 

“He's pretty much over the hump,” Boone said.

READ: Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for Opening Day

In the meantime, with no Opening Day to be played on Thursday, Boone has plans to work on his own throwing program, keeping an important Yankee hurler loose during this extended offseason.

The skipper mentioned to the media that he plans on visiting New York's ace Gerrit Cole – who lives close to where Boone's family resides in Greenwich, Conn. On Sunday, Boone was behind the camera as Cole played catch with his wife Amy. Now, it's the former player's turn as he and his entire Yankees roster continues to adjust to the prospect of no Opening Day for the foreseeable future.

“It’s all been weird and an adjustment,” Boone explained to reporters. “In my personal bubble of the world, [there's] the frustration that you get so close to Opening Day and the start of the season, and it’s not here. All the work that goes into that, that’s disappointing, that’s frustrating. But you also temper it with, this is all bigger than me and us and baseball. Right now is the time to do our part.”

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees Minor League Players to be Released from Self-Quarantine, No Additional Cases of COVID-19 to Report

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone announced that New York's Minor League players will be released from self-quarantine late Wednesday night and will be permitted to travel home

Max Goodman

Celebrate 'Opening Day at Home' On Thursday By Watching These New York Yankees Classics

Part of Major League Baseball's 'Opening Day at Home,' here's how to watch these Yankees classics live on Thursday

Max Goodman

How J.A. Happ's Future With Yankees Could Be Cut Short Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Yankees' left-hander J.A. Happ is entering the final year of his two-year deal. His best shot to remain in New York – a vested option for a third season – is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton Will Be Ready For Yankees' Opening Day, 'Hopefully' Aaron Judge As Well

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone delivered injury updates on both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge on Monday. Could both of New York's sluggers be ready for Opening Day?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone's Message to Fans: 'Stay Strong Together'

Manager Aaron Boone took to the Yankees' Twitter page on Monday, delivering a heartfelt message to fans longing for baseball. Watch the video here.

Max Goodman

Staten Island Native Zack Granite is Living Out His Yankees Dream

Yankees' non-roster invitee Zack Granite, who grew up a Yankees fan in Staten Island, spent this spring living out his dream and is eager to contribute

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Stays Loose During Coronavirus Pandemic By Playing Catch With Wife Amy Cole

Watch as Gerrit Cole plays catch with his wife Amy, keeping his arm loose for Opening Day during coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

What Yankees Are Posting on Social Media During Coronavirus Pandemic and Delay to Opening Day

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit are among the Yankees that have taken to social media to pass the time during the season's delay.

Max Goodman

How Latest Test on Aaron Judge's Rib Impacts Chances Yankees' Slugger Will Be Ready For Opening Day

Yankees' Aaron Judge had the stress fracture in his right rib re-evaluated for the first time on Friday. Here's the latest on the slugger's pursuit of a recovery before Opening Day.

Max Goodman

How Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is Staying 'Sane' During MLB's COVID-19 Delay

DJ LeMahieu has been at the Yankees' Spring Training facility working out all week. Here's how New York's second baseman is taking his mind off the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Goodman