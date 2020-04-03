Have a Favorite Yankees Home Run From Last Season? So Does Aaron Judge ...

During this coronavirus-induced hiatus, with no Yankees baseball to watch or keep up with, it's hard not to reminisce back to last season.

New York may have fallen short of their World Series aspirations – losing to Houston in the American League Championship Series – but the season featured plenty of memorable moments.

On Wednesday, Aaron Judge took to this Twitter page and posted a video of himself hitting a home run at Fenway Park, asking fans to comment in the replies with their "favorite Yankee HR from 2019."

Easier said than done. The Bombers mashed 306 long balls during the regular season – one shy of the MLB record (set by Minnesota last season as well) – and 15 more in two postseason series.

Judge also revealed which big fly was his favorite from the 2019 campaign.

"One of mine is Mike Ford’s pinch hit walk off HR in the Bronx," the slugger wrote in his caption.

Remember Ford's solo shot to give the Bombers a dramatic 4-3 victory over Oakland at Yankee Stadium?

On September 1, New York was down four runs heading into the eighth frame. A Gleyber Torres sacrifice fly and Didi Gregorius base hit chipped the Athletics' lead down to one entering the ninth.

Leading off against Liam Hendriks – the right-hander who made the All-Star Game and posted a stellar 1.80 ERA last the season – Brett Gardner hit a solo shot to tie the game. Then, in stepped Mike Ford as a pinch hitter.

Up to that point in the season, Ford had a .229 batting average across 35 games played. The lefty slugger had hit four of his nine home runs across his last five games played, so he was swinging a hot bat.

After working the count full, Ford caught a fastball up in the zone and deposited it into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center field, sending fans at Yankee Stadium into a frenzy. Gardner doused Ford and half the Yankees' roster with Gatorade at home plate as that game's hero finished rounding the bases

Ford's solo blast was the Yankees' sixth and final walk-off of the regular season. If you want to relive that game from start to finish – and why wouldn't you – here's a quick recap:

Judge has received over 450 replies (and counting) to his tweet. Another homer sent in multiple times in the comments for the his consideration is Aaron Hicks' three-run shot off Justin Verlander in Game 4 of the ALCS.

To give New York a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first against the Astros, Hicks mashed a hanging slider off the right field foul pole. Talk about sending fans into a frenzy...

Responding to that clip, Judge said, "I had a great view for this one!!"

It remains to be seen how much longer Judge and fans will need to wait until baseball returns in 2020. The silver lining of the COVID-19 hiatus, however, is Judge has an extended period of time to heal the stress fracture in his first right rib.

When Yankees baseball does return, the notion of No. 99 taking the field with his teammates is no longer far-fetched.

