Yankees' Aaron Judge Claims 'Don't Miss' About Red Sox As Rivalry Sparked
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees faced off for an important four-game series over the last few days.
Boston unfortunately dropped three of the four contests. The Red Sox still are fighting for an American League Wild Card spot but right now are on the outside looking in. Boston is running out of time to make a run at a playoff spot and the series against the Yankees certainly didn't help.
There also was plenty of drama on top of the wins and losses. Boston was upset about the fact that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole appeared to hit Rafael Devers on purpose with a pitch and then followed it up by intentionally walking him with no one on base.
The Red Sox seemingly responded with Brayan Bello almost hitting Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch. He responded afterward.
"Aaron Judge on being thrown at by the Red Sox: 'You play this game for a while, things like that happen. ... So I think the biggest thing is, just don't miss when you do it,'" Judge said as transcribed by MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
Boston and New York are two of the most bitter rivals in all of baseball. Things heated up this past weekend started by Cole. The two sides won't square up again this season unless the Red Sox somehow find a way to make it to the playoffs and then advance to take on New York.
