InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Why Aaron Boone is "Optimistic" About Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Playing on Opening Day

Max Goodman

Ahead of the Yankees' first exhibition game of March, manager Aaron Boone tried his best to be positive about the health of sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Specifically on Judge, who is set to undergo further testing on his sore right shoulder on Monday, Boone said he was feeling "optimistic."

“I would say I feel a little more optimistic today of where we're at,” Boone told reporters prior to the Yankees’ loss to the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland. “It’s just how I’m feeling.”

Judge was administered multiple tests on Friday, including an MRI, in an attempt to identify the source of his discomfort – each test came back negative. That being said, Boone explained the outfielder has had "a lot of eyes and hands on him," speaking about the club's training staff, since the pain coming from his right pectoral area started acting up. 

“He’s doing better today," Boone added. "They worked on him a lot yesterday. So, I mean, I would say we were a little encouraged this morning. But I don’t have much in reality.”

The two-time All-Star had been gradually increasing his volume of throwing and swinging since the discomfort first appeared earlier this spring. Boone confirmed, on behalf of the club's star, that the pain has worsened in the last few days.

READ: Aaron Boone reveals Aaron Judge has undergone multiple tests, unsure when the star will be ready to return.

As for Stanton, his estimated return to game action is up in the air as well. He was recently shut down with a strained right calf. Boone expects the left fielder and designated hitter to begin to enact some light movement into his daily routine shortly.

“I know yesterday was significantly better than the day before just as far as this gait goes," Boone explained to reporters. "He’s walking normal. He had a smile on his face today ... just continuing to feel a little bit better.”

When the Yankees traded for Stanton, joining the club in 2018 just after Judge's historic rookie season, the blueprint was for the two sluggers to wreak havoc offensively side by side in the lineup. Two seasons have passed and the two haven't played in nearly as many games as the organization has hoped.

Boone isn't panicking about 2020 being a third-consecutive injury-plagued campaign for this talented duo just yet. The level-headed skipper is remaining hopeful and confident that both power hitters will be healthy prior to Opening Day (or at least shortly after).

“I'm very optimistic on both Aaron and Giancarlo not being long-term things,” Boone said to reporters. “I feel good about the prognosis of things, even though in the immediate [situation], because of what has happened and what went on last year, the flames get a little fanned.” 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Yankees Opening Day Lineup Predictions

As the calendar flips to March, check out Inside The Pinstripes' first prediction at which Yankees will be in New York's starting lineup (and on the bench) on Opening Day

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

Aaron Judge Underwent "Number of Tests" on Right Shoulder, Yankees Unsure When He'll Make Spring Debut

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone revealed on Saturday that Aaron Judge underwent a "number of tests" on his right shoulder. Here's the latest injury update on New York's star right fielder.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Dominates Efficiently in Second Spring Training Appearance

Gerrit Cole was locked in and dominant during his second appearance of the spring. Read how the Yankees' ace performed on Saturday against the Tigers

Max Goodman

Yankees' Domingo Germán Uninjured in Dominican Republic Car Crash

Read the latest news on Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán's involvement in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic.

Max Goodman

As His Defense Improves, Clint Frazier Looks to Power His Way Into Yankees' Lineup

Clint Frazier knew what he needed to work on this offseason. Now, as he continues to shine in the batter's box, here's how he's helping his case for an Opening Day roster spot.

Max Goodman

Can Yankees' Miguel Andújar Lessen Blow of Giancarlo Stanton's Latest Injury?

Miguel Andújar made his spring debut in the outfield on Wednesday. With news of Giancarlo Stanton's calf strain, is Andújar the Yankees' best option to provide depth in the outfield?

Max Goodman

What Are Yankees' Rotation Options Without Luis Severino?

From prospects to veterans, here's who the Yankees could turn to in replacing the vacant rotation spot left behind by Luis Severino

Max Goodman

Yankees React to Luis Severino's Season-Ending Injury

Yankees' right-hander Luis Severino will undergo Tommy John surgery. Read how Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and New York's players reacted to the heartbreaking news

Max Goodman

Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone Reveals When He Expects Aaron Judge to Return to Game Action

Prior to Tuesday's game, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone clarified when to expect Aaron Judge's Spring Training debut

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Breaks Down His Yankees Spring Training Debut

Gerrit Cole made his first in-game appearance of the spring Monday night. The right-hander broke down his performance and revealed why he wasn't completely satisfied

Max Goodman