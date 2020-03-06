Aaron Judge Diagnosed With Stress Fracture of the First Right Rib

Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his first right rib, per manager Aaron Boone. The 27-year-old will rest for the next two weeks before he is re-evaluated.

"This was a tough diagnosis to find," Boone told reporters Friday afternoon. "It's probably an injury that dates back to September when he dove, we think."

New York had been administering testing on Judge throughout Spring Training – since the right fielder began to feel discomfort in his throwing shoulder when he first reported to Yankees' camp last month. That discomfort then moved down to his right pectoral muscle within the last few days, resulting in a complete shut down of baseball activity.

According to Boone, the reasoning behind rest rather than surgery is that the bone has already showing signs of healing. Surgery for Judge, however, is not off the table moving forward.

"You could do surgery at some point to remove the rib, so I wouldn't say that's off the table but that's not ... you wouldn't want to go do that right now, especially if the bone is healing," Boone explained. "We'll reassess in two weeks where he's at as far as if the bone is healing and hopefully have an idea what that looks like."

The process to arrive upon a conclusive diagnosis was not an easy one. Boone disclosed that Judge went through at least 10 different tests to try and pinpoint the source of this discomfort.

"He ended up going through 10, 12, 11 different tests," Boone explained. "My understanding is it's a hard thing to find because you're not going to find it in MRIs or different scans. He had MRIs on his shoulder, chest, bone scans, shoulder scans, CT Tests, X-rays."

On Thursday, the two-time All-Star was optimistic about his recovery, revealing that his goal is still to play on Opening Day. With a prescribed two-week period of rest, and further testing after that, Judge suiting up for the regular season opener on March 26 appears bleak.

Judge has spent time on the injured list in each of the last two seasons. In what the right fielder called a "fluke injury," Judge broke his wrist in 2018 when he was hit by a pitch in late July – he was limited to 112 games. Last year, he played in just 102 contests due to an oblique injury.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees