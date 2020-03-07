Yankees' Aaron Judge Reacts to Injury News, Ruled Out for Opening Day

It took about a dozen tests, weeks of inconclusively and plenty of frustration, but Aaron Judge finally has a diagnosis as to what's been keeping him off the field this spring.

Manager Aaron Boone announced on Friday that the Yankees' slugger has a stress fracture in his first right rib. Judge will rest for the next two weeks – he was told he will not be ready for Opening Day and that surgery is not off the table moving forward.

“At least we have an answer, so now we can start working on a solution,” Judge told reporters Friday evening. “But overall, I’m just mad. I want to be out there with my team, especially in Spring Training. We have a good team here, a good club. We have a lot of goals here in 2020, and I want to be out there. But the first thing is you’ve got to get this healed, get it right and then we can move forward.”

Just one day prior to the reveal of this debilitating diagnosis, Judge was feeling optimistic about returning to the field prior to Opening Day. Instead, he's relegated to resting for multiple weeks before the team re-evaluates the injury.

Boone explained that New York believes the right fielder's fractured rib was sustained on a diving catch attempt late last September. Judge laid out for a shallow fly ball and got a glove on it, only to see the ball pop loose as he slammed into the ground.

Judge recalled feeling a "crack" and "pop" in that exact moment – with the postseason around the corner, however, he wanted to shake it off to stay on the field.

"You’ve got adrenaline flowing, you’ve got the postseason coming up, and that's the main concern," Judge explained. "I want to be out there on the field. All the strength tests I did, everything was coming back all right, and I just knew there was some pain in the shoulder. I got a couple shots and got ready for the postseason.”

The slugger sat out the following game, revealing Friday that tests were done back in September. He explained that at the time, the pain had radiated in his shoulder and neck – a key factor in why it took so long to pinpoint his rib as the source of his discomfort.

“Tests were run,” Judge said. “They tested strength. They tested certain things, but most of the pain and the problem was coming from the shoulder and neck surrounding areas. So the pain was radiating other places.

"You give them the symptoms, tell them what’s wrong and they work off of what you say,”

Judge has been experiencing discomfort specifically in his right shoulder and right pectoral muscle this spring after reporting to Yankees' camp. After gradually increasing his throwing program up to 120 feet, that aggravation returned, forcing him to completely shut down all baseball activity. According to Boone, at least 10 tests – including MRIs, bone scans and X-rays – were done over the last few weeks. A CT scan this week was what revealed the stress fracture.

Across the past two seasons, Judge has appeared in just 228 of 338 possible games due to injuries. Judge hasn't played in a full season since 2017 when he won American League Rookie of the Year and finished second for the MVP – Judge was on the field for 155 games, leading the AL with 52 home runs.

Although the Yankees' star was understandably discouraged on Friday, unsure as to how many games he'll miss this season, his skipper was confident Judge can bounce back and expedite his recovery process.

“I'll never put anything past Aaron,” Boone told reporters. “You guys can speculate all you want on when it is. First things first is two weeks from now … We’ll put together a plan for what he's going to be able to do in the weight room, continuing to keep his cardio going and doing things that don't aggravate or create any other symptoms of the pain that he's having.”

