Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Judge Jokingly 'Pissed' About Gleyber Torres Tagging up on His Homer

In ALCS Game 2, Yankees' Aaron Judge playfully expressed his frustration when Gleyber Torres tagged up on his home run, jokingly saying he was "pretty pissed."

Pat Ragazzo

Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees second base Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees second base Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a memorable moment during the New York Yankees' ALCS Game 2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, Aaron Judge found himself in a playful situation when Gleyber Torres tagged up on his home run.

As Judge launched a towering two-run shot to center, his first of the postseason, Torres, who was on first base, took the opportunity to advance to second. While this might have seemed like a smart base running move, it sparked a lighthearted yet animated reaction from Judge and other Yankees teammates.

After the game, Judge jokingly expressed his frustration, saying he was “pretty pissed” about the decision.

"(Gleyber) did that this year earlier too on one I hit. So I was pretty pissed then and I was pretty pissed again," Judge joked.

As laser focused as these players and coaches are in the postseason, the Yankees were able to lighten the mood a little bit considering they took each of the first two games of the ALCS from the Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

“I’ll let this one slide,” Judge said with a grin, explaining how unpredictable the wind can be when balls are hit to center field like his home run shot was.

As the team prepares to shift to Cleveland for Game 3, they sit comfortably with a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS. The Yankees are just two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, and now that Judge's bat has awoken, their pennant and title chances have increased significantly.

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News