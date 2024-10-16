Yankees' Aaron Judge Jokingly 'Pissed' About Gleyber Torres Tagging up on His Homer
In a memorable moment during the New York Yankees' ALCS Game 2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians, Aaron Judge found himself in a playful situation when Gleyber Torres tagged up on his home run.
As Judge launched a towering two-run shot to center, his first of the postseason, Torres, who was on first base, took the opportunity to advance to second. While this might have seemed like a smart base running move, it sparked a lighthearted yet animated reaction from Judge and other Yankees teammates.
After the game, Judge jokingly expressed his frustration, saying he was “pretty pissed” about the decision.
"(Gleyber) did that this year earlier too on one I hit. So I was pretty pissed then and I was pretty pissed again," Judge joked.
As laser focused as these players and coaches are in the postseason, the Yankees were able to lighten the mood a little bit considering they took each of the first two games of the ALCS from the Guardians at Yankee Stadium.
“I’ll let this one slide,” Judge said with a grin, explaining how unpredictable the wind can be when balls are hit to center field like his home run shot was.
As the team prepares to shift to Cleveland for Game 3, they sit comfortably with a 2-0 series lead in the ALCS. The Yankees are just two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, and now that Judge's bat has awoken, their pennant and title chances have increased significantly.