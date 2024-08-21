Yankees' Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Close To Making Surprising History
The New York Yankees certainly made the right decision by bringing in superstar slugger Juan Soto this past offseason.
New York already had one star in Aaron Judge but needed to look for a way to improve the offense around him. The Yankees did so in a massive way by acquiring Soto. The 25-year-old has been everything that the Yankees could've hoped for and Judge unsurprisingly has shined.
Judge is leading the league with 45 home runs and Soto isn't too far away with a career-high 35 home runs of his own. The duo has been so impressive that they are 20 combined home runs away from being just the sixth duo in Major League Baseball history to club 100 or more home runs in a season, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have 80 HRs, 20 shy of becoming the 6th pair of teammates to hit 100 or more HRs in a season: (Mickey Mantle)/(Roger Maris) 115 in 1961, (Barry Bonds)/(Rich Aurilia) 110 in 2001, (Babe Ruth)/(Lou Gehrig) 107 in 1927, (Mark McGwire)/(Ray Lankford) 101 in 1998, (Alex Rodriguez)/(Rafael Palmeiro) 100 in 2002," Nightengale said.
Judge and Soto have plenty of time left in the season to join this historic list. New York has 36 games left in the regular season and both Soto and Judge are firing on all cylinders right now. Don't be surprised if they are able to make some more history before the regular season comes to an end.
