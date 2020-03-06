Yankees' Aaron Judge Still Believes He Can Play on Opening Day

As the investigation into what's causing Aaron Judge discomfort in his right shoulder and pectoral muscle continues, the Yankees' star right fielder opened up about how he's feeling.

Ahead of the Yankees' road game against the Detroit Tigers – a 15-11 loss – Judge addressed his health for the first time since he revealed he was experiencing shoulder soreness several weeks ago.

“It’s always been chest and shoulder,” Judge told reporters. “That’s what is making it tough, trying to describe what I’m feeling. I haven’t got a definite answer of what’s going on yet."

Judge isn't the only one that's confused about the origin of his injury. He's undergone several tests to attempt to find a conclusive diagnosis on what's causing the discomfort. The test results up to this point have all come back negative.

"One day I’ll wake up and the chest is feeling good, next day the shoulder is feeling bad," Judge explained. "Next day, the shoulder is feeling good. It’s just kind of back and forth right now.”

READ: Gerrit Cole roughed up on the mound for the first time in a Yankees' uniform

Judge has been unable to participate in baseball activity after being shut down when the pain that originated in his shoulder appeared in his right pec. Judge had increased his throwing program up to 120 feet and was gradually taking more swings in the cages, but the slugger was forced to halt his progression. He has yet to face live pitching this spring.

Although Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone displayed unwavering optimism earlier this week, general manager Brian Cashman revealed that he doesn't believe Judge – nor Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered a Grade 1 right calf strain last week – will be ready for Opening Day. Cashman cited time as the key culprit for Judge missing the regular season opener, explaining it would take longer than three weeks to heal and get ready for in-game plate appearances.

READ: Judge, Stanton unlikely to play on Opening Day, per Brian Cashman

On Thursday, Judge begged to differ, declared that his plan is still to be healthy and take the field with his teammates in the Bombers' opener on March 26.

“The goal is always to be ready for Opening Day,” Judge said to reporters. “You only need about 30 at-bats to get ready for the season. I’ve still got plenty of time for that. If I don’t get them here [in Grapefruit League games], I can go on the back field or go across the street [to Minor League camp] to get those at-bats. We’ve just got to get answers first.”

For the Yankees, those answers are likely on the horizon. Cashman has declined to give specific details about Judge's testing, but he disclosed that the outfielder has undergone somewhere between seven and 10 tests, including at least one MRI.

Judge hasn't played a full season since 2017. In that season – when he won American League Rookie of the Year and finished second for the MVP – Judge was on the field for 155 games, leading the AL with 52 home runs. The right fielder broke his wrist when he was hit by a pitch in late July and was limited to 112 games. Last year, he played in just 102 contests due to an oblique injury.

With that in mind, the 27-year-old admitted his frustration. With three weeks until Opening Day, he wants nothing more than to be able to play and prepare to help his team when the games start to count.

“In 2018, I had a fluke injury, getting hit [by a pitch]," Judge said. "That’s something you never want to have happen. And then the following year, straining an oblique, that’s pretty tough.

"I’m pretty frustrated with it. I want to be out there with my team battling and supporting them on the field. Hopefully that’s why we’re talking to a lot of doctors, trying to get some answers.”

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees