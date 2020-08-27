Aaron Judge Exits First Game Back From Injured List With Calf Tightness; Return to IL 'Possible'

In his first game back from a two-week stint on the injured list, Yankees' right fielder Aaron Judge was taken out of Wednesday night's loss to the Braves with tightness in his calf.

"He tightened up again in the calf area running to second base," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "So, we'll see where he's at. Doesn't seem to be again overly serious but enough that we needed to get him out of there."

Boone said it's "possible" Judge could return to the injured list and isn't sure yet if the star will need an MRI on his calf. New York has an off day on Thursday before a stretch of five games in three days over the weekend.

Judge was initially placed on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 14 with a mild right calf strain. Shortly after the move, however, the slugger had said he was feeling 100 percent. Recently he said that he was feeling healthy and he believed he could have come off the IL far sooner.

After sitting out Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader in Atlanta, Judge went 1-for-3 at the plate in Game 2 with a single to center. After striking out in the top of the sixth, however, he didn't come out to play defense the following half inning as Brett Gardner was substituted into the game.

"Frustrating no question," Boone said. "Obviously he's very frustrated, but we'll see where we're at, you know, as we get through it tonight and where he's at and feeling tomorrow."

Adding Judge back to New York's hobbled lineup was poised to be a massive upgrade for the Bombers. DJ LeMahieu (thumb), Gleyber Torres (hamstring, quad) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) each reside on the 10-day IL. While they are all progressing well, their returns to the active roster certainly aren't imminent.

"Anytime you're coming off an injury, I know they're gonna want to slow play a little bit, maybe mixing a DH day one of those days or maybe off one of the doubleheader days, but I already talked to Boone and said I'm ready to go," Judge said this past weekend. "Whenever you need me, I'm hoping to be in right field every single game."

After dropping both games of the doubleheader to the Braves, the Yankees' losing streak expands to five games. New York managed to score just two runs across both games, 14 total innings—the pair of runs came on a solo homer and a sacrifice fly.

Following Wednesday night's limited performance, Judge is hitting .292 (19-for-65) in 18 games played this season. He has nine home runs, 20 RBI and 16 runs scored.

