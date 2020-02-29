Aaron Judge Underwent "Number of Tests" on Right Shoulder, Yankees Unsure When He'll Make Spring Debut

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone revealed that Aaron Judge underwent multiple tests on Friday, including an MRI, on his right shoulder. The results all came back negative, but there's still reason to worry.

In order to conclusively diagnose Judge's lingering discomfort – soreness that's sidelined him for each of the Yankees' spring exhibition games thus far – the star outfielder will go for another test on Monday.

“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern with it, trying to figure out what exactly’s going on there,” Boone told reporters, not specifying which type of test will be administered after this weekend.

During the Yankees' 8-2 split-squad victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Boone said in a live interview on YES Network that Judge is still "banged up."

"We’re trying to get some answers and get to the bottom of everything," Boone said. "Hopefully it won’t be too long.”

Later on in the Yankees' clubhouse, Boone revealed an injury update that had occurred during Judge's most recent session in the batting cage. Boone explained the right fielder felt "just not right" on Friday while taking swings – something he's been doing more of recently as his injury has progressed.

The manager described that the pain was coming from under Judge's pectoral muscle. Judge reportedly threw up to 120 feet, the most he's thrown lately as he's been gradually working up his volume of tosses, but the act of throwing isn't what's causing pain. Swinging is the catalyst of this discomfort.

“I’m a little frustrated for him, just in not being able to get our arms around exactly what’s going on and why it’s been slow moving,” Boone said to reporters. “That’s the biggest thing right now. Just trying to get answers.”

Judge was reportedly one of the final players to arrive in the Yankees' clubhouse Saturday morning, a hint that something might be awry.

Judge describes shoulder discomfort as position players report to Spring Training

As recently as Tuesday, Boone confirmed that Judge has been progressing toward making his Spring Training debut at some point next week, claiming the outfielder was "doing well." In addition to his throwing program, he has gradually increased his volume of swings in the cages, taking soft toss and doing tee work. Nonetheless, he has yet to take any swings against live pitching.

"I would say no playing for sure this week," Boone had explained prior to the Yankees' win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. "After the off day, I'll probably have a good lay of the land about when we’re going to get him in the game. Hopefully shortly there after."

Now, as the outfielders goes through further testing, his future is uncertain. Granted, Boone still believes Judge will be good to go if he can suit up in the next week or so.

"Time-wise, we're still fine," Boone said. "I don't know what we're dealing with here in the next several days. If he starts playing in games a week or 10 days out, he'd be technically fine, but first things first is getting up to that point. And I don't know when that is."

This week has been dreadful all around for New York when it comes to injuries. Right-hander Luis Severino underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Thursday and slugger Giancarlo Stanton's future is uncertain as he strained his right calf. The club even came close to an off the field injury as suspended right-hander Domingo Germán was involved in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic – fortunately, he was uninjured.

Despite a tremendous outing from ace Gerrit Cole – his second appearance of the spring – ailments continue to weigh heavily on this club as it hobbles into March.

