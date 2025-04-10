Yankees Ability To Hit For Power Has Carried Them Early On This Season
The New York Yankees are off to a strong start to the campaign, thanks to their offense performing well.
It has been a bit of an up-and-down season for the Yankees thus far. There have been some explosive wins and some tough losses, but New York is focused on doing the best they can in order to win the American League East once again.
Coming into the year, there were a lot of question marks for the team. Due to the plethora of injuries, it would have been easy to write the Yankees off.
However, the team clearly still has a good amount of talent on the roster and will be fighting to overcome potential issues.
With the franchise off to a good start to the campaign, they largely have their offense to thank for that. The ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark has been the saving grace for New York this year, and is why they are currently over the .500 mark.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently described the Yankees in the early part of the season as a powerful team, exceeding many expectations on offense.
“The Yankees are the first team to 25 home runs this season, a welcome sign as they try to prove they are still a World Series contender after losing Juan Soto in free agency.”
After losing a player the caliber of Soto in free agency, it would have been understandable for New York’s offense to take a significant step backward.
However, this is a team that has the reigning American League MVP in Aaron Judge, and he might have been wrongfully overshadowed.
When the slugger is healthy, he is the best right-handed hitter in baseball and can carry the offense by himself. However, while he is off to a strong start this year, the team also has some other players performing well early on.
Free agent signing Paul Goldschmidt has been a hitting machine this year. Even though he might not have the power he once did, he is spraying the ball nicely, and getting a ton of extra-base hits early on.
Furthermore, some of the young talent are stepping up. Anthony Volpe showcased his power from the shortstop position early on with four home runs.
In addition to Volpe, Ben Rice has also stepped in for the injured Giancarlo Stanton in the designated hitter spot and performed well.
Even though the lineup looks a lot different compared to last year, the Yankees have a lot of power and some talented hitters. Thankfully, the batting order has been excellent to help them survive some pitching woes this season.