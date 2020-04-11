Adam Ottavino: Signing With New York, After Growing Up 'Diehard' Yankees Fan, Still Doesn't Feel Real

Add Adam Ottavino to the list of current Bronx Bombers that grew up as massive Yankees fans.

On an episode of Talkin' Yanks, a Jomboy Media podcast, the reliever opened up about growing up as a Yankees "diehard" in Brooklyn.

Ottavino confirmed that heading into the offseason as a free agent after the 2018 season, he was hopeful the Yankees would be one of the teams to inquire about at a deal.

"Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs, all those teams, was what I was really hoping for," he told Talkin' Yanks. "I kept an open mind to everything. Once the Yankees were involved, obviously I really hoped that it worked out."

His desire to don pinstripes didn't just spur from his history with New York. The 34-year-old had spent the last seven seasons in Colorado – as a member of the Rockies, Ottavino had grown frustrated falling to larger market clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers that had more depth.

"I really wanted to play in a big time market," he revealed. "It felt like we just couldn't quite get over that hump. I wanted to be on the other side of that coin and just see what I could do with a little more attention on me."

In his first season with his childhood team, Ottavino exceeded all expectations. The right-hander led New York's hurlers in appearances, with a career-high 73, while maintaining a sub-two ERA (1.90). He struck out 88 batters across 66 1/3 innings pitched.

READ: How Adam Ottavino is keeping his arm in shape during coronavirus delay

When asked how the adjustment transpired as he was introduced to a stacked Yankees bullpen, Ottavino explained that he welcomed the idea of being surrounded by other dynamic relievers.

"I was excited to join it," he told Talkin' Yanks. "I felt like for me, there was a couple of advantages to joining it like first of all, maybe I pitch a little less over the course of the three years and have a little more longevity for my career which is something I really want to do. I want to try to pitch as long as I can.

"The second thing was, try to learn from the best. I felt like if I was with guys like [Zack] Britton and [Aroldis Chapman], they've had a lot of great years with success which not a lot of guys have in the bullpen. Most guys are good for a bit and that's it. So, I want to learn a little bit from those guys."

Ottavino is part of a crew of New York area natives that joined the team this spring. Non-roster invitees Zack Granite (an outfielder from Staten Island) and Nick Tropeano (a right-hander from West Islip) both lived out their Yankees dreams at Spring Training.

New ace Gerrit Cole, from Southern California, also grew up a fan of the Bombers. His longtime connection to the club was famously a major factor in his free agency decision last December.

The two right-handers spent time together last week in quarantine as Cole and his wife evidently moved in not too far from Ottavino's residence in suburban Connecticut. Ottavino posted photos of Cole pitching off a mound in a backyard last Sunday.

READ: New pitching coach Matt Blake on where pitchers are for quarantine and how they're all staying in shape

Ottavino told Talkin Yanks that even after a full season with the Bombers, putting on pinstripes still doesn't feel real. He's humbled by the chance to pitch for a World Series contender and wear the uniform he's always dreamed of having on at the big-league level.

"Opportunity to join a 100-win Yankee team, my hometown team," he said. "That's more than enough for me."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees