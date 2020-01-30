Yankees Continue to Address Needs This Winter: What's Left On New York's Offseason To-Do List?

As the Yankees walked off the field after their heart-breaking loss in Game 6 of the ALCS -- abruptly ending their season -- questions about New York's offseason plans emerged...

How would the Bombers attempt to upgrade one of their biggest weaknesses: the starting rotation and lack of a clear-cut ace?

Would the organization re-sign Brett Gardner, ensuring the clubhouse has sufficient leadership and an experienced winner in 2020 with CC Sabathia's imminent retirement?

If New York fails to bring back Austin Romine, how would the club address scarce depth at the catcher position?

And what was the organization's plan for the injured, underperforming players taking up space on the 40-man roster?

As months passed -- and one of the most active winters in baseball history began to transpire -- it's evident the Yankees weren't messing around. Each of the aforementioned offseason questions have since been answered, and more moves have been made to improve the club's chances at contending in 2020.

New York proved they were committed to reeling in Gerrit Cole -- the free-agent market's best available hurler -- by going the extra mile (literally) and outbidding the field en route to singing the right-hander to a record $324 million contract for the next nine years.

READ: Cole's intro press conference proves the ace is ready to bring a titles to the Bronx

The Yanks promptly ended the Greg Bird and Jacoby Ellsbury eras, while re-signing Brett Gardner -- the longest tenured member of the club and the final remaining Bronx Bomber from the 2009 World Series team.

Finally, as Austin Romine departed in free agency -- signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers -- New York swiftly addressed their lack of depth behind the dish.

To support backup Kyle Higashioka, the Yankees reportedly added Erik Kratz, Chris Iannetta and Josh Thole over the last several weeks -- Thole as recently as Tuesday. That's three veteran backstops on minor-league deals with plenty of big-league experience in case their services are needed in the Majors at any point this coming season.

So, as Spring Training rapidly approaches, what's left on New York's offseason to-do list?

Bullpen depth

When Aroldis Chapman elected not to opt out of his contract back in November, the Yankee faithful let out a huge, collective sigh of relief. Since then, however, the Yankees' bullpen has gotten thinner.

The Bombers traded away Nestor Cortes Jr., Chance Adams and Stephen Tarpley this winter after designating the three arms for assignment. Altogether, the three relievers accounted for 116.2 innings pitched in 2019 -- subtracting three arms from the bullpen is no easy pill to swallow.

Further, the New York Mets signed Dellin Betances to a one-year pact last month, signaling the end of the right-hander's eight-year stint in pinstripes. In that span, Betances had been one of the most reliable late-inning relievers in all of baseball. The NYC native was sidelined for nearly all of last season with injuries to his shoulder and achilles, but is poised for a healthy return in 2020.

New York unquestionably has internal options to support the workload in the 'pen. Southpaw Jordan Montgomery is set to return from Tommy John surgery after being sidelined for over a full season. Meanwhile, prospects like Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt are knocking on the door of their big-league debuts.

The Yanks reportedly agreed to minor-league deals with Nick Tropeano and Luis Avilan, both experienced relievers.

The club could seek out an additional veteran asset for the 'pen prior to Spring Training, or react accordingly during the season should any key assets be forced to spend extended time on the injured list.

READ: Brian Cashman endorses J.A. Happ as Yankees' fifth starter

Backups up the middle

As the saying goes, general managers always build teams up the middle.

Didi Gregorius was another longtime Yankee to depart this offseason via free agency. Derek Jeter's replacement at shortstop took his talents to Philadelphia to reunite with former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi. Gleyber Torres made the seamless transition over to short for much of last season and the emergence of DJ LeMahieu at second base has Yankee fans confident in replacing a fan favorite.

But who's behind Torres and LeMahieu?

As for in-house options, Tyler Wade has seen playing time at the big-league level in a utility role in each of the last three seasons while Thairo Estrada is coming off his first season in the Majors last year.

New York could still use a left-handed bat in the middle of the infield -- Mike Ford, Gardner and Mike Tauchman project to be the only lefty hitters on the Yanks' Opening Day roster at the moment. Joe Panik was a name linked to the Bombers earlier in the offseason -- it certainly wouldn't hurt to add an experienced infielder to share the workload.

Either way, with LeMahieu and Torres locked in at second base and shortstop respectively, New York is set in the infield for Opening Day and has one of the best double-play duos in the league.

Questions lingering in the outfield

From the infield dirt to the outfield grass, New York has a surplus of talented outfielders. Then again, with Aaron Hicks' elbow injury keeping the center fielder out for much of 2020, the Yankees have some decisions to make regarding their depth chart.

Gardner, Tauchman and Aaron Judge appear to slot in as the Yankees' starting trio in the outfield -- leaving Giancarlo Stanton (an obvious candidate for designated hitter), Clint Frazier and Estevan Florial as the only remaining outfielders presently situated on the 40-man roster.

Manager Aaron Boone has plenty of choices for who he'll pencil in each day -- and injuries will surely shake up his lineup card as the season progresses -- but electing who gets the nod to start and who comes off the bench still remains to be seen.

Could Miguel Andujar take some reps in the outfield with Gio Urshela at third base?

The only offseason addition in the outfield the Yankees have made thus far came back in November when the Yankees agreed to terms with Zack Granite on a minor-league deal -- the 27-year-old received an invite to Yankees' Spring Training.

