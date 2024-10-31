Yankees' Alex Verdugo Expresses Desire to Remain in Bronx
After a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, the New York Yankees are entering one of the biggest offseasons in club history.
With a major chunk of players set to become free agents, most notably outfielder Juan Soto, the Bronx Bombers will likely undergo a facelift even bigger than that of 2023-24. That overhaul ended up being successful due to the subsequent appearance in the Fall Classic, so they need to make similarly impactful roster changes in order to finish the job this time around.
In particular, the Yankees' biggest offseason moves in 2023-24 were trades to fortify the outfield; in addition to the blockbuster Soto trade with the San Diego Padres, New York also acquired Alex Verdugo in a extremely rare trade with their arch-nemesis, the Boston Red Sox. Both outfielders are officially free agents with the World Series over, but while Soto is still contemplating over where he will play in 2025 (likely to the highest bidder, which could be the Yankees themselves), Verdugo has an idea where he wants to play next year.
"This is the closest group of guys I've been to," Verdugo said to the media after the game. "These guys get me emotional, just because how much they mean to me, how much they've accepted me and let me in. So we've got some things to think about, but I definitely want to be back in pinstripes to help us win one."
When taking Verdugo's words into account, it now comes down to whether the Yankees feel the same way and want him back; this is, admittedly, a tricky situation.
Verdugo endured the worst full season of his career in the Bronx, as he slashed just .233/.291/.356 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs, 74 runs scored, 61 RBI, an 83 wRC+, and 0.6 fWAR. Despite his strong defense in left field (which earned him a Gold Glove nomination) and amazing chemistry in the team's clubhouse, his underwhelming offensive performance is a cause of concern; additionally, the Yankees plan on having their best prospect, Jasson Dominguez, officially move into a starting role in the outfield, which further complicates matters.
In the end, Verdugo's fate will likely depend on whether the Yankees bring back Soto. If they do, the 28-year-old will likely depart in free agency, as there wouldn't be any room for him as a starter; the Bronx Bombers would use a combination of Dominguez, Soto, and Aaron Judge in the outfield. But if Soto ends up leaving, the Yankees may legitimately consider reuniting with Verdugo and look for a bounce-back season; Dominguez would subsequently become the team's starting center fielder.
Verdugo has plenty of upside for a competitive team, so even if the Yankees let him go, he should still accumulate plenty of interest. Nonetheless, his eagerness to remain in the Bronx is a testament to how well he meshed with the Yankees, even with a down year.