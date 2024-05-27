Yankees All-Star Can Be 'Easily Replaced' Making Return In 2025 Unlikely
The New York Yankees have a great chance to win their first World Series title since 2009 this year but the roster is expected to look different in 2025.
New York has put together a fantastic roster but it's unlikely to stick together heading into next season due to financial reasons. The Yankees' biggest priority will be retaining star slugger Juan Soto and he will end up landing a historic deal.
The Yankees have a few players who will be free agents and could end up leaving the team. One player whose future has been in question over the last year is star second baseman Gleyber Torres.
The two-time All-Star has struggled at times this season but has turned things around of late. But, he will be a free agent and can be "easily replaced" by young infielder Caleb Durbin, according to the New York Daily News' Bill Madden.
"Torres looks to be easily replaced at second base next year by 5'6 Caleb Durbin, the José Altuve clone who Brian Cashman acquired from the (Atlanta Braves) in December 2022 for Lucas Luetge (remember him?) and has developed into a hitting machine at Triple-A who almost never strikes out," Madden said.
Durbin has appeared in 47 games so far this season with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and has clubbed three home runs, driven in 36 runs, stolen 20 bases, and slashed .299/.413/.458.
While Torres has been great since debuting with the Yankees in 2018, he may be out of the club's price range when he hits free agency.
