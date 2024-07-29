Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' All-Star Starter Surprisingly Being Discussed in Trade Talks

The New York Yankees could surprisingly move one of their starting pitchers, who has been an All-Star in the past.

Jul 5, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) reacts after recording a strike out during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
You can never have too much starting pitching.

However, it sounds like the New York Yankees are considering moving one of their rotation arms, who was an All-Star back in 2022.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Yankees lefty starter Nestor Cortes is a name "that's definitely out there" on the trade market. As Heyman went on to report, it wouldn't be a shock if Cortes is dealt at this point.

What's surprising is that the Yankees would consider subtracting from their starting rotation given the uncertainty surrounding Clarke Schmidt, who is still rehabbing from a lat strain that has kept him sidelined since late-May.

Rookie phenom Luis Gil is also approaching his career-high in innings at the professional level, and while it doesn't seem like the Yankees are going to move him to the bullpen anymore, they still must be cautious with their young promising arm.

The Yankees have interest in St. Louis Cardinals utility man Tommy Edman, as The Post reported, who has yet to make his season-debut after offseason wrist surgery. It's possible that New York could send Cortes to the Cardinals for Edman.

Back in 2022, GM Brian Cashman made a similar trade where he shipped lefty Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for center fielder Harrison Bader. The deal initially worked out in the Yankees' favor down the stretch of that year and in the postseason, where Bader crushed five home runs. But Montgomery has since become a rising star, and Bader dealt with an injury plagued 2023 campaign before departing for the New York Mets in free agency last winter.

Although Cortes likely won't be in the Yankees' postseason starting rotation, sending him out of town to upgrade another area of the roster is still a risk. If the Yankees were to deal Cortes, they'd be one injury away from a disaster due to diminished starting pitching depth.

