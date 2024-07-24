Yankees All-Star Surprisingly Predicted To Get Traded At Upcoming Deadline
How will the New York Yankees handle the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
New York clearly needs to look for upgrades where it can find them. The Yankees have what it takes to make a deep playoff run this year but there still are some holes on the roster. New York needs some more pop in the middle of the lineup and to land a player it needs may need to give up an important piece in a swap
The Athletic's Chris Kirschner even predicted that All-Star starting pitcher Nestor Cortés could end up being on the move.
"Prediction: The Yankees will trade Nestor Cortés," Kirschner said. "The Yankees made a similar move in 2022 when they traded Jordan Montgomery to the (St. Louis Cardinals) for center fielder Harrison Bader. The thinking was Montgomery would not be a part of the Yankees' playoff rotation, and general manager Brian Cashman wanted to shore up a critical spot defensively. Cortés comes with one more year of team control, and he still has value. They could use a new starting infielder or a left fielder in exchange for Cortés."
The Yankees seemingly have a surplus of capable starting pitchers so it wouldn't be too shocking to see Cortés get moved, especially because of the fact that the Yankees followed a similar playbook with Montgomery recently.
New York needs to make a big move to add offense and that could be at the expense of Cortés.
