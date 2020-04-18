InsideThePinstripes
New York Yankees All-Time Team Awarded Top Seed in 'MLB Dream Bracket'

Max Goodman

Are the Yankees the best franchise in Major League Baseball history?

Many will have no trouble answering that question. With countless Hall of Famers to don pinstripes over the organization's prolific history, how could you argue the 27-time World Series champion Yankees aren't the best team ever?

That's the beauty of the debate. There's no way to pin cross-generational talent against each other to settle this ongoing deliberation.

Well, until now.

The 'MLB Dream Bracket' begins on Monday – a 32-team simulated tournament featuring all-time lineups from each franchise's history. In addition to all 30 big-league teams, there will be a Negro Leagues All-Star team and a team of 25-and-Under Stars from the present day to fill out the bracket's playing field. 

Simulations will use data from Out of the Park Baseball – a top-notch simulation software – to determine each game's results. OOTP is the same software used in the Baseball-Reference's simulation of the 2020 MLB season.

Sponsored by DraftKings, each round will feature a best-of-seven series live streamed on MLB Network's Twitch channel.

As you can imagine, with all legends from each franchise available for this tournament, the player pool is iconic. Among the best teams – put together by a total of 185 Hall of Famers, 115 Most Valuable Players, 61 Cy Young Award winners and 67 Rookie of the Year Award winners – the New York Yankees were slotted in as the American League's top seed.

Here's MLB.com's explanation of how the seeding was determined:

Seeding was based on World Series titles won, pennants won, postseason appearances and regular-season winning percentage. 

Check out this absolutely stacked Yankees' 26-man roster:

Pitchers: Whitey Ford, Andy Pettitte, Ron Guidry, Red Ruffing, Lefty Gomez, Waite Hoyt, Mel Stottlemyre, Mariano Rivera, Dave Righetti, Goose Gossage, Sparky Lyle

Starters:

C: Yogi Berra

1B: Lou Gehrig

2B: Tony Lazzeri

3B: Alex Rodriguez

SS: Derek Jeter

LF: Mickey Mantle

CF: Joe DiMaggio

RF: Babe Ruth

DH: Reggie Jackson

Bench: Don Mattingly, Robinson Cano, Roger Maris, Graig Nettles, Paul O'Neill, Bill Dickey

The starting lineup for the Bombers in the 'MLB Dream Bracket' is almost identical to the eight players listed in SI Inside the Pinstripes' all-time lineup in a must-win game.

The only difference between the two – and our lineup was purely based upon fan contributions on social media – is that Robinson Cano would have been a starter rather than Tony Lazzeri. Had designated hitter been included in our exercise, Reggie Jackson was in the running!

READ: Using Any Yankees in Franchise History, What's Your Lineup in One Must-Win Game?

Perhaps the most intriguing part of this tournament, entertaining baseball fans during the COVID-19 pandemic and MLB hiatus, is the potential matchups. 

Just in the first round – as the Yankees are set to face off with the Seattle Mariners in the Round of 32 – could Babe Ruth hit a home run with Randy Johnson on the mound?

If New York ends up facing the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, as they have countless times in the past, can Mariano Rivera's cutter get the best of Ted Williams? Does Cy Young have what it takes to punch out Derek Jeter?

The tournament will wrap up on May 4 and 5 with the final round. If you're in search of a team to root for on the National League side of the bracket, Yankees' shortstop Gleyber Torres will be coming off the bench for the current 25-and-Under Stars club.

