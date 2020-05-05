New York Yankees' All-Time Team Wins 'MLB Dream Bracket'

In the inaugural 'MLB Dream Bracket,' the No. 1 overall seed was the last team standing.

The New York Yankees' all-time team – a lineup and pitching rotation filled to the brim with Hall of Famers and Yankees legends – defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Game 7 of the tournament's final round on Tuesday to clinch the title.

"Who's best is best? It's the New York Yankees' all-time team for the ages!" called out MLB Network's Scott Braun as the virtual Yankees celebrated at Yankee Stadium as the simulation came to a close.

In the World Series, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra combined for 11 homers, 28 RBIs and 68 total bases. New York was down to its final four outs in Game 6 against the Big Red Machine, but a clutch two-run home run off the bat of DiMaggio – against the Reds' closer, Aroldis Chapman – was pivotal in the Yankees' pursuit of the title.

Ruth was recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the entire tournament. The Bambino led all players with 15 home runs and 31 runs scored.

This bracket-style competition was a 32-team, best-of-seven simulation featuring the best possible lineups from each MLB franchise. The results were determined by Out of the Park Baseball 21 – one of the most realistic simulation and strategy softwares – while each lineup was selected by MLB.com's beat writers.

Despite a stacked lineup, the Bombers didn't exactly coast through these matchups. Remember, even if a franchise isn't competitive in today's game, this included their ultimate lineup using the best players to ever put on that specific club's uniform.

En route to the final round, New York faced off (in order) with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. In their final four series, from the Round of 16 through the championship, the Bombers needed all seven games. In the final two rounds, New York was down 3-2 and won Game 6 and Game 7.

Here's a recap of the Bombers' five series with the results of each game a few quick highlights:

Round of 32:

Yankees defeat Mariners, 4-2

Game 1: NYY 3, SEA 2

Game 2: NYY 1, SEA 0

Game 3: SEA 4, NYY 0

Game 4: SEA 3, NYY 2

Game 5: NYY 9, SEA 4

Game 6: NYY 2, SEA 1

Right-hander Red Ruffing – Hall of Famer and six-time World Series champion – was practically unhittable in this series, posting a 0.61 ERA ERA across 14 2/3 innings. He won the decisive Game 6, a 2-1 pitchers' duel with Seattle's Felix Hernandez.

Round of 16:

Yankees defeat Indians, 4-3

Game 1: NYY 7, CLE 1

Game 2: CLE 8, NYY 4

Game 3: NYY 9, CLE 5

Game 4: CLE 10, NYY 3

Game 5: NYY 8, CLE 1

Game 6: CLE 6, NYY 4

Game 7: NYY 5, CLE 2

Ten Yankees combined for 18 home runs in this series, bashing Cleveland pitching throughout. The Bombers didn't even have trouble with Hall of Famer Bob Feller, who surrendered seven big flies in his two starts.

Quarterfinals:

Yankees defeat Astros, 4-3

Game 1: NYY 3, HOU 0

Game 2: NYY 5, HOU 2

Game 3: HOU 6, NYY 1

Game 4: HOU 6, NYY 5

Game 5: NYY 5, HOU 1

Game 6: HOU 7, NYY 4

Game 7: NYY 8, HOU 6

New York came three outs away from being eliminated in Game 7. A game-tying home run from Mickey Mantle sent the series' final game to extra innings before Yogi Berra sent the Astros home with a walk-off, two-run blast in the 12th.

Semifinals:

Yankees defeat Red Sox, 4-3

Game 1: BOS 7, NYY 5

Game 2: NYY 7, BOS 4

Game 3: BOS 5, NYY 4

Game 4: NYY 10, BOS 7

Game 5: BOS 9, NYY 2

Game 6: NYY 3, BOS 0

Game 7: NYY 4, BOS 1

One of the best parts of this series was New York's version of Babe Ruth at the plate facing off with Boston's version of Babe Ruth on the mound. The Ruth in pinstripes mashed seven homers in this series. Down 3-2, the Yankees closed out the final two games with masterful pitching performances from Andy Pettitte and Ruffing respectively (with Goose Gossage and Mariano Rivera out of the bullpen).

Finals:

Yankees defeat Reds, 4-3

Game 1: NYY 8, CIN 4

Game 2: CIN 6, NYY 4

Game 3: NYY 6, CIN 0

Game 4: CIN 7, NYY 2

Game 5: CIN 5, NYY 2

Game 6: NYY 4, CIN 3

Game 7: NYY 11, CIN 6

It all came down to Game 7 once again. A five-run outburst in the fifth inning proved to be the difference as New York took the lead and never looked back. Just like this franchise has done 27 times before, the players flooded onto the field after recording the final out to celebrate a championship.

