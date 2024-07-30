Yankees Among Leaders in Bidding War For All-Star Closer, Per Insider
With just five hours to go until the 6 p.m. MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees are still pushing to acquire this elite closer.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the top four teams bidding for Miami Marlins All-Star lefty reliever Tanner Scott are the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.
The Yankees already swung a big trade over the weekend with the Marlins when they acquired electric second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm for three minor leaguers: Agustin Ramirez (no. 20 ranked prospect), Jared Serna (no. 19 ranked prospect) and Abrahan Ramirez.
Now, they could land one more Miami star in Scott, who would be a rental arm.
Scott has arguably been the most popular name on the relief market this deadline season. The 30-year-old has been lights out this year with a 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts and 18 saves in 45.2 innings. He has not allowed a run since June 13 against the New York Mets.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes, who is also a free agent after 2024, has struggled for several months now and could be moved to a setup man role if New York trades for Scott. Holmes began his campaign on a hot streak and was named an AL All-Star. However, he has an ERA north of 7.00 since mid-June.
Another top closer option, Carlos Estevez, was already dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels received two top 20 pitching prospects from Philadelphia's system. The Yankees could potentially pull off a similar deal with the Marlins to land Scott's services before the clock strikes 6 p.m. later today.