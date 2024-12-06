Yankees Among Three Teams to Recently Inquire About Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs are actively exploring trade options for Cody Bellinger, and the New York Yankees are among the teams reportedly expressing interest.
According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Yankees, along with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, have recently “checked in” with the Cubs regarding a potential trade for the 2019 NL MVP.
Bellinger, 29, posted a .266/.325/.426 slash line in 2024, with 18 home runs and 78 RBI in 130 games. The previous year, he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI, earning a Silver Slugger and finishing 10th in the NL MVP voting.
Bellinger declined his player opt-out, securing at least $32.5 million in guaranteed money — $27.5 million for 2025 and a potential $5 million buyout. He also has the option to opt in for another $27.5 million in 2026 before re-entering free agency at age 31.
Levine reports that the Cubs are not simply looking to shed Bellinger’s salary or absorb a significant portion of it in a trade, which could complicate negotiations. For the Yankees, this could be a stumbling block.
Already projected to pay a luxury tax in the third or possibly fourth tier, the Yankees’ tax rate could range from 95% to 110%, depending on their free-agent moves — such as retaining Juan Soto or targeting players like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, or Willy Adames.
Factoring in taxes, Bellinger’s total cost for 2025 could reach between $52 million and $56 million, plus the potential $5 million buyout for 2026. Even for a team with deep pockets like the Yankees, this is a steep price to pay, particularly after Bellinger’s more modest 2024 performance.
Should the Cubs agree to absorb part of Bellinger’s salary, he could fill the void at first base left by Anthony Rizzo, whose $17 million club option was declined. Bellinger, a versatile player, has appeared at first base 343 times in his career, though never as an everyday starter. He could also provide an option in the outfield if Soto departs.
Bellinger’s left-handed swing could play well at Yankee Stadium, especially with the Short Porch in right field. Statcast suggests his home run total would have increased by six if he had played every game in the Bronx, and his spray charts indicate he could have hit even more doubles off the wall.
Levine mentioned that trade talks involving Bellinger are likely to gain more traction once Soto makes his decision. Many expect that decision to arrive before or during the Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday in Dallas.