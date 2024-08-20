Yankees Among Top Landing Spots For One Of Best Pitchers In Baseball
The New York Yankees are having a fantastic 2024 season.
New York widely is considered to be one of the top contenders to win the World Series this season and has talent all throughout the roster. The Yankees certainly have some things that could be fixed, but they sit atop the American League East standings and are in a great spot.
The bliss and success of the 2024 season will wear off when the winter comes around, though, and New York will have to make some tough decisions about the 2025 campaign and beyond.
New York's top priority should be retaining superstar outfielder Juan Soto at all costs. After that, the Yankees should be looking for a way to add to the starting rotation. New York already has been linked to a handful of players and even was called the 10th-most likely landing spot for San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"The Yankees were repeatedly linked to Snell last winter and they reportedly circled back to him ahead of the trade deadline," Rymer said. "Yet Snell himself has indicated that the Yankees low-balled him last offseason, and their focus this winter will surely be on not low-balling Juan Soto."
Snell would be a fantastic addition to the Yankees' rotation but a deal likely only could happen if they miss out on Soto due to the high cost. Soto certainly is the priority here, but if he ends up signing elsewhere, New York should bring Snell in as fast as possible.
