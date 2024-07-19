Yankees an Ideal Match For All-Star Closer With 'Very High' Chance of Being Traded
The New York Yankees could realistically move rookie phenom Luis Gil to the bullpen in the second-half as he is 6.2 innings away from setting a career-high - but they need more than that.
One name that makes sense is having a strong season for a lowly AL club and is expected to be dealt at the trade deadline, which is now just 11 days away. This arm would be Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes has a "very high" chance of being shipped out in the near future.
"Under-the-radar rental closer should go somewhere. Trade chances: Very High," Heyman wrote of Estevez.
The 31-year-old put up superb numbers in the first-half of the season with the Angels, posting a 2.61 ERA, a 0.77 WHIP, 31 strikeouts and 17 saves in 31 innings.
Estevez will become a free agent in the offseason, so Los Angeles is likely shopping him around to see what they can draw in a return. The righty shouldn't cost too much in prospect capitol since he is only a rental.
That being said, he would make a major impact in the Yankee bullpen with closer Clay Holmes being in a prolonged rut. The addition of Estevez could potentially push Holmes to a setup man role if he cannot turn things around in the second-half.
Gil's electric stuff should play well in a relief role, but the Yankees could really use more than just one bullpen reinforcement given the amount of injuries they've endured in this area.
Angels versatile infielder Luis Rengifo is also a fit for the Yankees, so maybe they could package him with Estevez in a trade to kill two birds with one stone. That would be more expensive, but it would provide a major boost for New York.