Yankees Announce Rehab Start for Key Starting Pitcher
Some much-needed help is on the way for the New York Yankees' starting rotation.
The team announced on Saturday that starting pitcher Luis Gil will make a rehab start on Sunday for the team's Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Gil last pitched for New York on August 20 against the Cleveland Guardians, and exited that outing with lower back tightness after going just three-plus innings; he was subsequently placed on the IL after the game.
Gil was having a strong rookie season for the Bronx Bombers, and was considered the ace of the rotation when Gerrit Cole missed the first three months of the regular season with elbow inflammation. In 24 games started this year, the 26-year-old right-hander has a 12-6 record with a 3.39 ERA, 144 strikeouts, and a 1.20 WHIP.
However, Gil has struggled in his last three outings, failing to go beyond five innings in each; his last start against Cleveland was especially rough, as he walked six batters in just three innings and allowed three runs on three hits, including a home run. It is worth mentioning that the rookie has already thrown 124.2 innings, so fatigue could be a factor to his injury.
The Yankees hope Gil can rediscover his ace form as the race for first place in the American League East looks like it's coming down to the wire; New York has a narrow lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who they will face at the end of the month.
Gil will make his rehab start against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday at 1:05 p.m EST.