Yankees Are In 'Bidding War' With Dodgers For Superstar, Per Insider
The New York Yankees don't sound like they are done making big moves.
New York already has bolstered its offense by acquiring All-Star infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins. The Yankees may not be done adding to the infield, though, and reportedly are in a "bidding war" with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Tampa Bay Rays star infielder Isaac Paredes, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Tampa Bay Rays have a nice bidding war going between the Dodgers and Yankees for Paredes," Nightengale said.
If the Yankees somehow could land Paredes as well, they could completely revitalize their offense. New York hasn't gotten much production out of its infield with first base, second base, and third base being the biggest issues.
Chisholm can play all over the field and could end up seeing time either at second base or in the outfield. Landing Paredes could help fix the Yankees' third base issue right now and for the foreseeable future. A trade certainly would cost a lot, but he is worth it.
Paredes earned his first All-Star nod this season and currently has 16 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 19 doubles in 100 games played. He is a rising young star who would cost a lot prospect-wise but financially is affordable because he's so young.
The Yankees seem to be going all in, why not bring the rival All-Star to town while they are at it?
