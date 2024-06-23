Yankees Are 'Potential Fit' For Rising Star In Possible Deadline Blockbuster
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is roughly six weeks from now at this point.
The New York Yankees have somewhat struggled lately but still are considered the top team in the American League and certainly will be busy over the next few weeks as they attempt to determine a path forward.
New York has a chance to compete for a World Series title this season but adding to the bullpen, someone at a corner infield spot, and possibly even a starter should be considered a priority with the deadline looming.
The Yankees have been linked to a handful of players so far with speculation starting to pick up and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even called the club a potential fit for Miami Marlins reliever Tanner Scott.
"Scott is having an excellent season, though he’s not being given many save opportunities with the last-place Marlins," Feinsan said. "Scott ranks in the top 10 percent of MLB in average exit velocity, expected batting average, whiff rate, and ground ball rate, posting a 1.74 ERA in 31 innings. The southpaw is earning $5.7 million this season, his last before free agency, making him a prime rental candidate. Potential fits: (Baltimore Orioles), (Philadelphia Phillies), Yankees."
Scott already has been mentioned as a fit on multiple occasions for the Yankees and he is one of the most likely players who will be moved.
Miami has been bad this season and doesn't need a top-tier closer with a rebuild coming. Scott has an impressive 1.69 ERA and a 34-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings pitched.
New York wants left-handed bullpen help and Scott will be the best option out there.
