Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Hasn't Stopped Bulking Up During Quarantine

It's hard to imagine the player who threw the hardest recorded pitch in Major League history getting more intimidating. And yet, with no opportunity to take the mound due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Aroldis Chapman hasn't stopped bulking up.

The reigning American League reliever of the year is notorious for his physique on the mound, terrorizing opposing hitters throughout his ten-year career with a blazing fastball and sharp breaking ball.

Since the suspension of Spring Training last month, and subsequent postponement of the regular season, the southpaw has routinely posted workout clips to his different social media pages.

On Wednesday, the flamethrower was in his driveway boxing shirtless. The caption to his post on Twitter read, "Don’t know about you guys, loosening the arms!!!"

If you showed that video to someone who wasn't familiar with Chapman's baseball career, they'd probably believe he's legitimately a professional boxer, right?

During the season, highlights of Chapman toeing the rubber will dominate a baseball fan's timeline. Instead of tracking the speed and movement of his pitches, Rob Friedman (also known as Pitching Ninja) edited a side-by-side comparison of Chapman and former professional boxer Mike Tyson, analyzing their mechanics on Twitter.

If the baseball season does end up being played this year, one thing is for certain: no one is going to charge the mound if Chapman is in the game.

To go along with his boxing highlight this week, the Cuban Missile has shared countless sneak peeks into his workout routine. On the closer's Instagram page, almost every other post on average is a photo or video captured in the gym.

In 2019, Chapman earned a trip to the sixth All-Star Game of his career, posting a 2.21 ERA and striking out 85 in 57 innings pitched. The closer nearly matched his career high of 38 saves – set twice earlier in his career when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds – falling just one save short for the Bombers.

Last week, Chapman set social media ablaze with a photo revealing just how jacked the muscles in his arms are. This, in large part, explains how the 32-year-old is able to throw a baseball 105 miles per hour...

Should the 2020 regular season eventually begin, Chapman is poised for another solid campaign in the back of New York's bullpen. You may not notice it as much once he puts on his uniform, but underneath he's as swole as ever.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees