Yankees Attempted To Reunite With Old Friend This Summer, Per Insider

New York tried to make a run at a reunion

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees attempted to reunite with an old friend this summer.

New York has been active this summer as it attempted to bolster the roster. The Yankees are among the top contenders to win the World Series this season but even they have some holes. New York hasn't gotten the production out of the infield as it had hoped and it reportedly attempted to reunite with utility man Gio Urshela this summer but missed out, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"The Yankees made a play for old friend Gio Urshela but he found a starting (Major League Baseball) job with the (Atlanta Braves)," Heyman said.

Urshela spent three seasons with New York and had arguably the most success of his career from 2019 through 2021. He can play all over the field and would've been able to provide a spark at eight first base and third base.

New York could use a boost specifically at first base but Atlanta swooped in a got a deal done. This isn't the first time New York has been linked to him since he left the Yankees. New York was linked to him this past offseason in free agency, but he ended up signing with the Detroit Tigers.

He will be a free agent once again this winter and it wouldn't be too shocking to see the Yankees get involved with him again. A reunion could make sense and the Yankees should give him a call this winter.

