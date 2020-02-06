Five Biggest Questions for the Yankees Entering 2020

All eyes are on the Yankees in the week leading up to pitchers and catchers reporting.

This offseason has been hectic, expensive and historic, involving record contracts, league investigations and blockbuster deals. It’s been the most exhilarating offseason in recent history, but the return of the regular season is what we’ve been waiting for.

Before casting our attention toward October, here are five of the biggest questions for the Bronx Bombers heading into Opening Day:

How will Gerrit Cole perform in pinstripes?

It was the Bombers' most glaring need to address this offseason – adding an ace of the staff. Reeling in Gerrit Cole may have emptied the organization’s pockets, but the right-hander is invaluable to this Yankees' starting rotation – a group that wound up as the club’s weakness down the stretch last season.

Cole instantly provides New York with one of the best hurlers in the sport – the kind of pitcher that you expect to deliver a quality start each and every time he toes the rubber. Further, his consistency and longevity will pay huge dividends for the entire pitching staff.

The right-hander has pitched more than 200 innings in each of the last three seasons, tossing six-plus innings in all but four of his 33 starts last season. By taking the ball every fifth day, Cole will ease the bullpen's workload as well.

With his record-breaking $324 million contract and expectations through the roof, Cole will be under immeasurable pressure each time he takes the mound as the Yankees’ bona fide ace.

That doesn't mean he isn't up for the challenge.

He hasn't lost a regular season start since May 22, is coming off a Cy Young-caliber season – the best of his seven-year career – and is poised to be a perfect fit in pinstripes.

Who will be the Yankees' starting third baseman?

Miguel Andújar's rookie season in 2018 feels like an eternity ago. If it wasn't for Gio Urshela's breakout season in his place last year, who knows who the Yankees would have turned to at third base.

Nonetheless, the Bombers enter 2020 with two qualified candidates to be the club's starting third baseman. Andújar is set to return at full strength this spring after an injury-plagued 2019, while Urshela aims to replicate his impressive performance last year in which he set career highs in close to every offensive category.

This offseason, any time Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman addressed the hot corner, the consensus was that the gig belongs to Urshela. Just two weeks ago, on YES Network's "Hot Stove," Cashman said third base was "Gio Urshela's job to lose," but that Andújar can still find his way into the lineup.

Andújar was an extra-base hit machine in 2018, slashing 47 doubles (tied for third best in MLB). He finished as the runner-up to dual threat Shohei Ohtani in the race for AL Rookie of the Year.

If Andújar, 24, can prove this spring that he's healthy and ready to recreate his performance from his freshman season with his bat, the Yankees will be hard-pressed to leave him out of the lineup – even if it means trying him at another position. It's clear, however, that after exceeding all expectations in Andújar's place, Gio Urshela is the front-runner to start at the hot corner.

Which starting pitcher fills the final rotational spot in James Paxton's absence?

After setting the record for most players to appear on the injured list in a single season, New York was eager for a fresh start in 2020 – they even revamped their player health and performance staff. On Wednesday, however, news of James Paxton's surgery – an issue in his lower back that's been lingering since last fall – proved the injury bug might persist into 2020 as well.

With Paxton out for the next three-plus months, New York’s starting rotation is left with Cole, Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ (who Cashman endorsed as the club's fifth starter last month).

New York has plenty of internal options to fill Paxton’s spot in the rotation – Jordan Montgomery is back from Tommy John surgery, right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga started four games for the club in 2019 and top pitching prospects Michael King and Deiví Garcia patiently await further big-league exposure.

READ: What does James Paxton's injury mean for the Yankees' rotation

Keep in mind, Domingo Germán won't take the mound until June 5 at the earliest as he serves the remaining 63 games of his suspension for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

One of the organization's phenoms will need to step up in the meantime. Who that will be could be answered based upon performances at Spring Training.

Can Giancarlo Stanton return to MVP form?

Speaking of injuries, Giancarlo Stanton played in 18 games last year – similar to Andújar, his dominance feels like a distant memory.

Entering 2020, however, Stanton has one of the highest ceilings on offense among every position player in the game.

In his final year with the Marlins, before being traded to the Bombers, Stanton mashed 59 home runs and drove in 132 RBI (both best in baseball). He slugged his way to an MVP Award in Miami – in a ballpark with a reputation for swallowing up fly balls and in a lineup that won just 77 games.

Replicating that type of season in pinstripes is only possible if the outfielder can stay on the field. Pencil in a healthy Stanton alongside Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres and opponents will be forced to pitch to him.

Regardless of whether he spends time in left field, or serves as the team's full-time designated hitter, if Stanton can avoid injury, the rest will follow.

Is this the year?

As is the case every year with the New York Yankees, hoisting a World Series trophy in October is the ultimate goal.

New York has the starting pitching, core of dynamic relievers, multitude of threats on offense and coaching staff to win the World Series. But no matter how good the Bronx Bombers appear to be – as the Yankee faithful has experienced for much of the last decade since their championship season in 2009 – there are no guarantees.

