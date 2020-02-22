Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Score Updates – Spring Training Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. – The New York Yankees play their first Grapefruit League exhibition game of the spring on Saturday afternoon. Keep up with the latest news and updates from George M. Steinbrenner Field right here on Inside The Pinstripes.

Check back in on this page for in-game scoring and reactions – don't hesitate to join the conversation by adding your opinion in the comment section below!

Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) @ New York Yankees (0-0)

Saturday, February 22

George M. Steinbrenner Field – Tampa, Fla.

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Trent Thornton (TOR) vs. LHP J.A. Happ (NYY)

Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup:

Bo Bichette – SS

Cavin Biggio – 2B

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – 3B

Rowdy Tellez – 1B

Randal Grichuk – CF

Teoscar Hernández – RF

Derek Fisher – LF

Danny Jansen – C

New York Yankees Starting Lineup:

DJ LeMahieu – 2B

Gleyber Torres – SS

Gio Urshela – 3B

Mike Ford – 1B

Clint Frazier – LF

Kyle Higashioka – C

Erik Kratz – DH

Rosell Herrera – RF

Zack Granite – CF

New York Yankees Scheduled Pitchers:

LHP J.A. Happ

RHP Michael King

RHP Luis Cessa

RHP Nick Tropeano

Yankees Injury Report

Aaron Judge (right shoulder soreness):

Judge is progressing well after missing several days of batting practice with discomfort in his throwing shoulder. The star has been slowly ramping up his throwing in fielding practice since the injury was announced on Wednesday

READ: Aaron Judge progressing well on right shoulder discomfort, hitting in cages

"I just felt a little soreness up in my shoulder, nothing alarming, nothing where I was like 'hey we need to really check this out,'" Judge explained on Wednesday. "I said, 'hey we’ve got plenty of time going into spring training, let’s take it slowly the next couple of days, make sure everything is right and then kind of go from there.'"

Luis Severino (right forearm soreness):

Severino's peculiar injury is forcing the right-hander to head back to New York on Monday for further testing. The soreness in his forearm first appeared back in October, as the hurler was preparing to start Game 7 of the ALCS. It returned as the right-hander mixed in his changeup into his throwing program here at Spring Training.

READ: Luis Severino: "I just want to play baseball. I just want to pitch"

"I think a general manager should never be comfortable," Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday regarding his levels of concern with Severino's injury. "I think we have a lot of people that would like the opportunity. I think there's a lot of people with capabilities and ceiling, but you know obviously you prefer to run your A-team out there. But I think we have a pretty strong B, C and D-team as well. We’ll see."

James Paxton (microscopic lumbar discectomy with removal of a peridiscal cyst):

Paxton underwent lower back surgery on February 5. Since then, the southpaw has been slowly advancing toward resuming baseball activity. His estimated return date to games is in three-plus months.

READ: James Paxton briskly walking toward his return to the mound

"Started feeling it in September and then felt it through the postseason and into the offseason," Paxton said earlier in the week on his injury. "We tried to do things to remedy it and figure out exactly what it was. I did [physical therapy] all offseason. It would get better and then get worse and then get better. We finally figured out what was going on and had it removed."

1:06 p.m.

First pitch of Yankees' Spring Training: a strike from Happ as Bo Bichette digs in. Moments later, the Jays' shortstop chopped out to DJ LeMahieu at second base.

After two strikeouts looking on Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Happ gets out of the top of the first unscathed. Yankees coming to bat...

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees