Yankees' Breakout Ace Doesn't Consider Himself a Star
Back in February, nobody in the world would have believed that Luis Gil would be the New York Yankees’ best pitcher over the first 70 games in the 2024 season.
But that’s exactly what has transpired.
Gil currently sports a 9-1 record, 2.03 ERA, and a team-leading 96 strikeouts through 14 starts.
Gil’s .142 BAA (Batting Average Against) is the best in all of baseball by a long shot. The league’s second-best BAA is .178.
The 26-year-old Dominican pitcher has not only emerged as the Yankees’ interim ace while Gerrit Cole remains sidelined, but has also become one of the best pitchers in all of baseball.
This resounding success has turned Gil into a New York sensation. Yet, Gil isn’t quite comfortable calling himself a “star” quite yet.
Gil was interviewed by the New York Post’s Steve Serby for a June 15 article. When Gil was asked what being a star in New York was like, he said, “When you say a star, man, that’s a heavy word. We have done guys that are really, really, really talented. I don’t consider myself a star. I just try to do my job here and try to help this team as much as I can.”
However, Gil acknowledged that stardom is a byproduct of being a Yankee.
“At the same time, you’re playing for the Yankees, world known,” Gil added. “So it’s inevitable, you walk around and people will recognize you from time to time because of how many fans the team has."
Gil was also quick to praise New York’s injured ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole in the interview.
“Having Gerrit Cole around to be able to transfer some of his knowledge and give me some pointers that I can put in use I think has also been very beneficial to me,” Gil said when asked about the reasons for his success this season.
Gil was later asked about some of the other pitchers he likes watching.
“I got to say Gerrit Cole,” he responded, “I’m lucky enough to have him around and to see him up close and learn from him.”
While Yankees fans are also eager to see Cole up close again, Gil has helped hold the fort down in his absence.